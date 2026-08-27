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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso dismisses Tashreeq Matthews ‘favouritism’ claims - 'I deal with performance'
Matthews silences critics
Tashreeq Matthews delivered a standout performance on Wednesday night, answering his critics in style as Sundowns cruised to a 5-2 win over AmaZulu.
The 25-year-old was at the heart of the action, scoring once and supplying two assists to claim the Man of the Match award.
His display against Usuthu underlined his technical quality and attacking influence, highlighting just how important he remains to the Brazilians' frontline.
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Cardoso shuts down favoritism talk
Speaking after the emphatic victory, Cardoso addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship with Matthews, firmly rejecting suggestions that the winger is a favourite in his selection plans.
"Tashreeq is one of the most criticised players in this club, but he’s doing things well," said Cardoso, as per iDiski Times.
"Tashreeq grew throughout the season. I’m not the father of Tashreeq as people keep saying – ‘ah, the coach just puts [him on]’. No, no, no! I deal with performance.
The Sundowns mentor emphasised that his selection policy is entirely transparent and based on what he sees behind closed doors. Cardoso revealed that Matthews was actually dropped recently due to a dip in his physical levels, proving that no player is untouchable.
"He was consistent in showing in training sessions that he deserved to play. And he played; when he doesn’t show, he stayed out. Last match, he stayed out because he was not strong enough during the preparation, so he stayed out.
"Now, he came back. Maybe he’s fresher, and that’s why he performed. Because fatigue also obviously touches the capacity to produce stability behaviours."
Learning from past misses
While acknowledging that Matthews has missed high-profile chances in the past, Cardoso insisted that he values reaction over perfection. The coach believes that the winger's character is defined by how he bounces back from adversity.
"And I also think that Tashreeq is too criticised because sometimes he wants to do well, and I know that in the [Club] World Cup, there was a goal he could’ve scored; in the final against Pyramids, he has a goal he could’ve scored – yes, there was," he continued.
"The question is not the ones that he didn’t score; it’s the ones that he can score after he failed. Because today, when the match finished, I gave an embrace to Mali, and I told him exactly that. After you fail, it’s important how you react. That speaks for you, not the mistake you did.
"The mistake you obviously have to avoid and grow from there but how you show your character, and he finished the match continuously the way he had to play. "
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A call for unity among supporters
Cardoso concluded his defense by urging the Sundowns supporters to back their players rather than tearing them down, stressing that internal unity is vital for the club's success across multiple competitions.
"And this is how we support our players," Cardoso added.
"Because if myself, I allow my coaches, or I allow my club, or I allow my fans or our fans to criticise our own players, we cannot. We need to support, support, support!
"Because they’re the ones we have, and the ones we have are the most important players for us. And for us, they are the best in the world.
"And then we go to see if every match we play, there’s someone better than us. But with this belief, the team has to grow, and we need to be united, united, united!"
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