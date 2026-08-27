Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso dismisses Tashreeq Matthews ‘favouritism’ claims - 'I deal with performance'

Speaking after the emphatic victory, Cardoso addressed the speculation surrounding his relationship with Matthews, firmly rejecting suggestions that the winger is a favourite in his selection plans.

"Tashreeq is one of the most criticised players in this club, but he’s doing things well," said Cardoso, as per iDiski Times.

"Tashreeq grew throughout the season. I’m not the father of Tashreeq as people keep saying – ‘ah, the coach just puts [him on]’. No, no, no! I deal with performance.

The Sundowns mentor emphasised that his selection policy is entirely transparent and based on what he sees behind closed doors. Cardoso revealed that Matthews was actually dropped recently due to a dip in his physical levels, proving that no player is untouchable.

"He was consistent in showing in training sessions that he deserved to play. And he played; when he doesn’t show, he stayed out. Last match, he stayed out because he was not strong enough during the preparation, so he stayed out.

"Now, he came back. Maybe he’s fresher, and that’s why he performed. Because fatigue also obviously touches the capacity to produce stability behaviours."



