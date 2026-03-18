Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso delivers warning after he spotted Orlando Pirates fans supporting Marumo Gallants 'we will fight everything and everywhere'

Despite winning their game and going to the summit of the PSL table, Cardoso has warned that his players must fight even more and avoid complacency.

“It’s more comfortable than yesterday because yesterday (Monday), Pirates were one point ahead. It’s more comfortable than two days before because then we had level points, but it is not really a comfortable place to be,” Cardoso told the media.

“If we feel it is comfortable, we are going to step in and fall. No, it’s not comfortable. It is where it is. We need to fight for more. Of course, it is the most comfortable place to be towards this [FIFA] break to feel the energy.

So it is always better to be in this position, but [there is] a lot to do; if we think whatever we did will speak for us, it is wrong. What is going to speak for us is what we are going to do in the next match," the former Esperance head coach continued.