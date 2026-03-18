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Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso delivers warning after he spotted Orlando Pirates fans supporting Marumo Gallants 'we will fight everything and everywhere'

Going by the current standings and form, the Premier Soccer League is a two-horse race between Masandawana and the Sea Robbers. Naturally, Bucs' supporters would wish the Brazilians would drop points and vice versa, as each set of fans would want their team to lift the title in the end.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Gallants lose despite support from Bucs' fans

    Mamelodi Sundowns assumed the top position on the Premier Soccer League table after a 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants on Tuesday.

    The victory at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium means Downs are two points clear at the top, and pressure is now on Pirates to win and close the gap again.

    As the Brazilians faced Gallants, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso saw Pirates fans supporting the league's defending champions.

    To the Portuguese, that is acceptable, and it makes football even more beautiful.

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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    'It's normal'

    "Winning puts us in a more comfortable place to prepare for the next Champions League match," Cardoso said after the midweek game in Pretoria.

    "But we need to look for that place every time so that we can prepare for the following match with the best energy. But don't take it for granted; nothing is guaranteed, for sure.

    "On the other side, we saw that they had fans from Pirates cheering [Gallants], fighting, and trying to support the team. We will fight everything and everywhere. It's normal; it's even beautiful.

    "I said that South Africa has given me so many experiences that I've never had, and this is another one. But it's normal, and it shows the spirit of sport from the people, and it is beautiful to experience," he added.

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Sundowns must fight more

    Despite winning their game and going to the summit of the PSL table, Cardoso has warned that his players must fight even more and avoid complacency.

    “It’s more comfortable than yesterday because yesterday (Monday), Pirates were one point ahead. It’s more comfortable than two days before because then we had level points, but it is not really a comfortable place to be,” Cardoso told the media.

    “If we feel it is comfortable, we are going to step in and fall. No, it’s not comfortable. It is where it is. We need to fight for more. Of course, it is the most comfortable place to be towards this [FIFA] break to feel the energy.

    So it is always better to be in this position, but [there is] a lot to do; if we think whatever we did will speak for us, it is wrong. What is going to speak for us is what we are going to do in the next match," the former Esperance head coach continued.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Focus shifts to CAF Champions League clash

    After a morale-boosting victory over Gallants, Downs are now focusing on a decisive second-leg quarter-final encounter against Stade Malien on March 22.

    The Pretoria heavyweights head into the away clash with a 30-point advantage and are highly tipped to secure a ticket to the semi-finals.

    As the season heads towards the homestretch, Masandawana are launching a title assault on two fronts, hoping to win both the PSL title and continental glory.

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