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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso delivers a bold verdict on defender Keanu Cupido’s Bafana Bafana credentials – ‘He can play for the national team any moment, he’s a fantastic player’
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Cardoso hails Cupido’s international quality
Keanu Cupido has emerged as one of the standout performers for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, consistently delivering high-level displays at the heart of the Brazilians' defence.
His latest masterclass came during the CAF Champions League final first leg, where he helped secure a vital 1-0 victory over AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.
The defender's composure and leadership have not gone unnoticed by his manager, who believes a national team call-up is the natural next step.
Speaking to the media following the continental victory, Miguel Cardoso was emphatic about Cupido’s readiness for the highest level.
"Cupido is an international player. He can play on Bafana Bafana any moment, he’s a fantastic player," Cardoso stated, as reported by iDiski Times.
The Portuguese tactician's bold verdict comes at a time when South Africa is looking to finalise its defensive options ahead of a crucial World Cup campaign, placing the spotlight firmly on the Sundowns star.
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Defensive depth at Chloorkop
While Cupido has been the headline act, Cardoso was quick to point out that the 28-year-old is part of a highly competitive defensive unit at Chloorkop.
The Sundowns coach acknowledged the progress of several other players who have stepped up during the current campaign.
He highlighted the growth of Khulumani Ndamane and the reliability of Grant Kekana, who remains a staple in both the club and national team setups.
“But also, [Khulumani] Ndamane has been developing, showing the level that you praised already throughout the season, not me.
"Yourself, I’m picking your words. Grant [Kekana] is always a reliable player, we know," Cardoso explained.
"This internal competition has clearly pushed Cupido to reach new heights, making him a difficult candidate for Broos to ignore as he assesses his options for the national side.
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Waiting on the return of Mali Khoza
Cardoso also touched upon the versatility of his squad, mentioning Kegan Johannes and providing an update on the fitness of Mali Khoza.
Khoza was a pivotal figure in Sundowns' success last season, contributing significantly to both the domestic league title and their Champions League run to the final.
However, the defender is still working his way back to full match fitness after a period on the sidelines.
The Sundowns boss revealed that Khoza is nearing a return but is not yet ready for competitive selection.
“We have still Kegan [Johannes] that can play on that position. And Mali [Khoza], we should never forget, last year Mali was an important player for the campaign of both Champions League and Championship.
"So, we do really trust all those players," Cardoso said, underlining the strength in depth available to the Tshwane giants.
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Fitness concerns ahead of next fixtures
Despite the positive news regarding Khoza’s recovery, Cardoso exercised caution regarding his immediate involvement in the starting XI.
He revealed that the player has only recently begun to test his limits in a controlled environment, making him an unlikely inclusion for the immediate fixtures as the coaching staff manages his workload carefully to avoid any setbacks.
“And unfortunately, Mali is not really still in the moment that he can be lined up or even called because for the first time today in the morning, he made 45 minutes game exposure in a friendly match in Chloorkop.
"So, yeah, let’s see who is in the better conditions for us to put on the next match," the coach concluded.
For now, the focus remains on Cupido, whose stock continues to rise as the World Cup squad announcement looms.