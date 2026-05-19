Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso delivers a bold verdict on defender Keanu Cupido’s Bafana Bafana credentials – ‘He can play for the national team any moment, he’s a fantastic player’

Keanu Cupido has emerged as one of the standout performers for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, consistently delivering high-level displays at the heart of the Brazilians' defence.

His latest masterclass came during the CAF Champions League final first leg, where he helped secure a vital 1-0 victory over AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The defender's composure and leadership have not gone unnoticed by his manager, who believes a national team call-up is the natural next step.

Speaking to the media following the continental victory, Miguel Cardoso was emphatic about Cupido’s readiness for the highest level.

"Cupido is an international player. He can play on Bafana Bafana any moment, he’s a fantastic player," Cardoso stated, as reported by iDiski Times.

The Portuguese tactician's bold verdict comes at a time when South Africa is looking to finalise its defensive options ahead of a crucial World Cup campaign, placing the spotlight firmly on the Sundowns star.