Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso defends MTN8 semi-final first-leg loss - 'This club just won the Champions League, but there’s no respect'

The Brazilians suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Arrows in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final, sparking a wave of external negativity that the coach believes is entirely unwarranted given the club's recent pedigree on the continent.

Speaking after a dominant 5-2 victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday night, Cardoso was quick to remind his detractors of the club's recent historic success.

"People around always try to create instability. They come from outside to try and create instability, but we know this business already, and we manage it with peace," said Cardoso, as per The Citizen.

"It’s important that people respect the work that is being done in this club. This club has just won the [CAF] Champions League that was not won in South Africa for 10 years, but there’s no respect for it because we lost one match."