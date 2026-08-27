Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso defends MTN8 semi-final first-leg loss - 'This club just won the Champions League, but there’s no respect'
Cardoso demands respect for African champs
The Brazilians suffered a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Arrows in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final, sparking a wave of external negativity that the coach believes is entirely unwarranted given the club's recent pedigree on the continent.
Speaking after a dominant 5-2 victory over AmaZulu on Wednesday night, Cardoso was quick to remind his detractors of the club's recent historic success.
"People around always try to create instability. They come from outside to try and create instability, but we know this business already, and we manage it with peace," said Cardoso, as per The Citizen.
"It’s important that people respect the work that is being done in this club. This club has just won the [CAF] Champions League that was not won in South Africa for 10 years, but there’s no respect for it because we lost one match."
- Backpagepix
Overturning the MTN8 deficit
The immediate focus for Cardoso and his squad is now firmly fixed on the return leg against Abafana Bes'thende.
Cardoso is under no illusions about the scale of the task awaiting his side in KwaZulu-Natal, particularly given Arrows' defensive resilience this term.
"Let’s see if we’re strong enough to go to Arrows and get the result we need. It will happen, but let’s see if we’re capable enough because it is a good test at the moment," the Portuguese coach explained.
“How many goals have they suffered until now? It’s almost zero; they are doing well, and they will test us. Let’s see how far we are at the moment, but there’s a lot to do up front, whatever happens at the weekend."
Midfield boost with Mokoena return
In a major boost for the Chloorkop-based outfit, star midfielder Teboho Mokoena has returned to the fold, making an immediate impact by scoring against AmaZulu.
Cardoso highlighted that the return of such a pivotal figure fundamentally changes the dynamic of the starting XI as they prepare for the cup showdown.
"Regarding Teboho, when you have the best players available, you become stronger, the coaches become stronger, and the team also becomes stronger," he added.
"I don’t need to speak about the quality of Teboho; he is a very stable player in the squad and very important."
- Backpagepix
Managing squad stability and expectations
Cardoso further elaborated on the tactical challenges he has faced, specifically pointing to the disruption of his preferred midfield partnership. The absence of both Mokoena and Adams simultaneously created a void that would test even the elite clubs in world football.
"When he’s available, we’re stronger, especially in the middle where we unfortunately lost Jayden Adams.
"When the pairing is broken, and you don’t have both players that gave stability last season, obviously any team will suffer. The best teams in the world struggle when these things happen," Cardoso concluded.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting