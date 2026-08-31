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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso claims Marcelo Allende deserves midfielder of the season recognition – ‘We see a winger receiving that trophy’
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Cardoso questions Allende snub
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has voiced his surprise at Marcelo Allende's lack of PSL Midfielder of the Season accolades, despite the Chilean’s sustained excellence for the reigning champions.
The frustration from the Sundowns camp comes after another stellar performance by the midfielder, who helped guide his side into the MTN8 final with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Golden Arrows.
Allende was once again the standout performer, earning the Man of the Match award for his efforts.
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Wingers preferred over midfielders
Cardoso did not hold back when assessing the criteria for the league's top midfield prize, suggesting that the definition of a midfielder seems to have blurred in recent years.
"Regarding Marcelo. I told that when he received his Man of the Match [award], I think it is the second one in a row, so he got the last match also," Cardoso said, as reported by KickOff.
The Portuguese tactician further elaborated on his confusion, noting that the award often goes to players who operate in more advanced, wide positions.
"For me, it's a very surprising thing that Marcelo is performing consistently in South Africa for so many years and still hasn't really received an award for midfielder of the season, especially when we see a winger receiving that trophy," the coach stated.
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Focusing on the season’s objectives
Allende’s history with the PSL awards is surprisingly brief given his impact on the South African game.
Despite being a mainstay in a dominant Sundowns side, he has only been nominated for the Midfielder of the Season award once.
That nomination came during the 2024/25 campaign, where he was shortlisted alongside teammate Teboho Mokoena and Orlando Pirates’ Makhehleni Makhaula.
Cardoso, however, was quick to pivot from the past to the current campaign, stressing that team success remains the primary objective for everyone at the club.
"But it's also something that's in the past."
"What we need to think about is what we're going to do this season so that in the end, we put ourselves in the position where we want to be," the coach explained.
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Team success over individual glory
The Sundowns boss emphasised that the culture at Chloorkop is built on collective achievement rather than chasing personal stats or trophies.
He made it clear that while he advocates for Allende, the player himself is focused on the club's trophy cabinet.
"And no one at Sundowns has a big interest in fighting for individual trophies unless those trophies mean that the team did well. And then we accept individuality, of course."
Sundowns are now preparing for a heavyweight showdown against rivals Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final, with the first major silverware of the season on the line.
As both sides prepare to battle for supremacy, Allende will likely play a pivotal role once again.
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