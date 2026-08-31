Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso claims Marcelo Allende deserves midfielder of the season recognition – ‘We see a winger receiving that trophy’

Cardoso did not hold back when assessing the criteria for the league's top midfield prize, suggesting that the definition of a midfielder seems to have blurred in recent years.

"Regarding Marcelo. I told that when he received his Man of the Match [award], I think it is the second one in a row, so he got the last match also," Cardoso said, as reported by KickOff.

The Portuguese tactician further elaborated on his confusion, noting that the award often goes to players who operate in more advanced, wide positions.

"For me, it's a very surprising thing that Marcelo is performing consistently in South Africa for so many years and still hasn't really received an award for midfielder of the season, especially when we see a winger receiving that trophy," the coach stated.



