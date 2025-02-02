Ronwen Williams and Menzi Masuku, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden ArrowsBackpage
Clifton Mabasa

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso calls for PSL to give Masandawana proper time to prepare for Caf Champions League after Golden Arrows win as disappointed Musa Bilankulu believes Abafana Bes'thende were 'supposed to get a penalty'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Lamontville Golden ArrowsMamelodi Sundowns FCLamontville Golden ArrowsLucas RibeiroP. ShalulileSuperSport United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCCape Town City FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows

The Brazilians extended their lead at the top of the league standings following a significant victory over Abafana Bes'thende in Tshwane.

  • Sundowns thrash Arrows in PSL match
  • Shalulile, Ribeiro and Mokoena scored for Downs
  • Cardoso and Bilankulu reacted to the result
