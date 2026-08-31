Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso brushes aside 'crying' claims amid brutal fixture pile-up - 'This is our fate'

Masandawana secured their place in the MTN8 final after a hard-fought encounter against Golden Arrows. For Cardoso, this represents a significant milestone in his tenure at Chloorkop as he prepares to face Orlando Pirates on October 10.

Reflecting on the achievement and the desire to succeed in knockout football, Cardoso revealed the motivation he instilled in his players before the semi-final second leg.

"When the competition started, we said we would like to be in the final," Cardoso explained, as per Soccer Laduma.

"I asked the boys and said, 'Guys, I need to play this final and want you guys to play this final'.



