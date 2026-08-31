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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso brushes aside 'crying' claims amid brutal fixture pile-up - 'This is our fate'
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Cardoso targets first domestic cup
Masandawana secured their place in the MTN8 final after a hard-fought encounter against Golden Arrows. For Cardoso, this represents a significant milestone in his tenure at Chloorkop as he prepares to face Orlando Pirates on October 10.
Reflecting on the achievement and the desire to succeed in knockout football, Cardoso revealed the motivation he instilled in his players before the semi-final second leg.
"When the competition started, we said we would like to be in the final," Cardoso explained, as per Soccer Laduma.
"I asked the boys and said, 'Guys, I need to play this final and want you guys to play this final'.
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'This is our fate'
The schedule ahead for the Brazilians is nothing short of daunting, with the club balancing domestic cup and league requirements with both continental and global commitments.
Cardoso is well aware that the congested calendar leaves his side at a perceived disadvantage compared to opponents who have more time to recover between matches. However, he is determined to avoid being labelled as a coach who complains too much about the circumstances.
"This is our fate. Wednesday we have a match that comes from a fixture we had to change in order to play international competitions, and Golden Arrows will rest throughout the week. But it's something of a context we have to manage," he said.
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'South Africa will say I cry a lot'
The Portuguese coach was quick to shut down any suggestions that he is making excuses for potential slip-ups, emphasising that the busy schedule is a byproduct of the club's immense success.
By participating in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup as African champions, Sundowns have entered an elite bracket of global football that requires a deeper squad and strategic rotation.
"I don't want to pay too much attention on that, otherwise South Africa will say I cry a lot," Cardoso stated firmly.
"I just state conditions, and that's it. We are proud and happy to have those fixtures. It means we are fighting for a lot of tournaments and a lot of big things, and today was a big thing. It was an important one."
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What comes next for Sundowns?
With international call-ups for Bafana Bafana also looming, Cardoso faces the delicate task of keeping his key stars fresh while ensuring the team remains competitive in every outing.
The upcoming game against Milford FC is expected to see significant changes to the starting line-up as the coaching staff looks to mitigate the risk of injury.
"We need to manage context, and it means in some matches we rotate matches. We also try to make everybody."
As the countdown to the final against the Buccaneers begins, the focus remains on navigating the immediate hurdles.
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