Mamelodi Sundowns chairman urges calm and unity after CAF Champions League triumph - 'I just hope all our voices are just gonna be positive'

The journey to the pinnacle of African football has been a long and often arduous one for Mamelodi Sundowns.

Since their first continental triumph in 2016, the pursuit of a second star had become the defining narrative of the club, creating an environment of intense pressure for players and coaching staff alike.

Speaking after the 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR on Sunday night, chairman Tlhopie Motsepe admitted that the weight of expectation had been significant.

"It's been a long journey, 10 years! What can you say, except… When you take it in, the emotions, I think the first thing you have to say is thank you, thanks to you, thanks to our coach, the players, our president who is always with us in this journey, even though there have been ups and downs, and the supporters who were with us," Motsepe told The Pitchside Podcast.







