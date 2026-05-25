Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman urges calm and unity after CAF Champions League triumph - 'I just hope all our voices are just gonna be positive'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
Premier Soccer League
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
FAR Rabat
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Club Friendlies

The Masandawana chairman has called for a fresh era of unity, belief, and positivity at Chloorkop following the club’s long-awaited return to the summit of African football. The Brazilians have finally added that elusive second star, ending years of longing and pressure. Motsepe believes the constant obsession with matching that historic success has grown into a mental burden, but with the Champions League trophy back in the cabinet, the Sundowns supremo is now urging the Yellow Nation to move forward with renewed optimism and embrace a future without limits.

  • A decade of obsession ends

    The journey to the pinnacle of African football has been a long and often arduous one for Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Since their first continental triumph in 2016, the pursuit of a second star had become the defining narrative of the club, creating an environment of intense pressure for players and coaching staff alike.

    Speaking after the 2-1 aggregate victory over AS FAR on Sunday night, chairman Tlhopie Motsepe admitted that the weight of expectation had been significant.

    "It's been a long journey, 10 years! What can you say, except… When you take it in, the emotions, I think the first thing you have to say is thank you, thanks to you, thanks to our coach, the players, our president who is always with us in this journey, even though there have been ups and downs, and the supporters who were with us," Motsepe told The Pitchside Podcast.



    • Advertisement
  • Thlopie Motsepe, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Breaking the continental chains

    For Motsepe, the victory represents more than just a trophy; it is a release from the psychological burden that has followed the team through several near-misses in recent seasons.

    “It's a beautiful moment," the chairman remarked as he looked toward the future of the club.

    "I just hope all our voices are just gonna be positive, we're gonna be happy, we’re gonna finally be relieved and unchained; because this journey, this chase for the star, I feel like it had become almost something that was in the way of us really achieving another level of greatness."


  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Unlocking the next level

    The triumph comes at a critical time for the Brazilians, following a domestic season that saw them relinquish the Premier Soccer League title for the first time in nine years.

    With the continental title secured, the chairman believes the club is now positioned to reach heights that were previously obscured by the singular focus on the Champions League.

    "So, we got over this hurdle, now I feel like the supporters, everybody is just gonna be stronger and grow together," Motsepe explained.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-MAR-CAF-CHAMPIONS-SUNDOWNS-AS FARAFP

    The mindset of champions

    Motsepe also touched upon the internal culture at Chloorkop that made this second star possible.

    He highlighted the relentless nature of the organisation, citing a management philosophy that prioritises dedication over pure ability in the quest for continental dominance.

    "There's a quote in my office that says 'obsession beats talent', so the fact that you're talking about obsession is very interesting because the mindset of being focused on achieving something and not stopping until you achieve something, it's a trait that a lot of successful athletes and business people in life in general have," he added.

Club Friendlies
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
RB Leipzig crest
RB Leipzig
RBL