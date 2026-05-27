Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe on how final defeat to Pyramids FC shaped their CAF Champions League triumph - 'Shoe Shine and Piano with a little bit of steel'

The road to continental glory was paved with the lessons of past failures.

According to Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, the catalyst for this season's CAF Champions League success was the painful loss at the hands of Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC in the previous campaign's final game.

That defeat served as a wake-up call for the entire organisation.

"It was a season that the team learnt a lot about themselves,” he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

“Let's go back to the beginning of where this CAF journey started for us.

"It didn't start when the season started for all the other players. It started when we lost in Cairo [last season to Pyramids]," Motsepe explained as he reflected on the club's resilience.

The disappointment in Egypt forced the squad to re-evaluate their mental toughness and tactical approach to high-stakes knockout football.