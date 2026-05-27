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CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe on how final defeat to Pyramids FC shaped their CAF Champions League triumph - 'Shoe Shine and Piano with a little bit of steel'

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The Brazilians chief has opened up on the emotional journey that led his team back to the summit of African football. After a decade of waiting, the Chloorkop outfit finally secured their second continental star, prioritising a historic trophy over domestic dominance.

  • Pyramids-FC-vs-Mamelodi-Sundowns-CAF-Champions-League-Final-2025AFP

    Learning from Cairo heartbreak

    The road to continental glory was paved with the lessons of past failures.

    According to Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe, the catalyst for this season's CAF Champions League success was the painful loss at the hands of Egyptian outfit Pyramids FC in the previous campaign's final game.

    That defeat served as a wake-up call for the entire organisation.

    "It was a season that the team learnt a lot about themselves,” he said, as reported by Soccer Laduma.

    “Let's go back to the beginning of where this CAF journey started for us.

    "It didn't start when the season started for all the other players. It started when we lost in Cairo [last season to Pyramids]," Motsepe explained as he reflected on the club's resilience.

    The disappointment in Egypt forced the squad to re-evaluate their mental toughness and tactical approach to high-stakes knockout football.

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  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi Sundowns Khalid Ait Ouarkhane AS FARBackpagepix

    Shoe shine and piano with steel

    Sundowns have long been synonymous with 'Shoe Shine and Piano'—a style of play defined by fluid passing and individual flair.

    However, Motsepe believes that while the DNA of the club remained intact, a new ingredient was added to the mix this season to ensure they could navigate the treacherous waters of African football.

    This evolution proved decisive in the knockout stages.

    "That was when we had to realise and make a decision as a group to say 'We are going to learn from these mistakes and see how we can propel ourselves forward'.

    "It brought us together, and throughout the season, there were challenges, but the group, senior players and new players really have resolve and a special energy that comes across.

    "They have a brotherhood amongst themselves that can never be broken.

    "What we've adopted this season is Shoe Shine and Piano with a little bit of steel," the chairman remarked.

  • Orlando Pirates trophyBackpagepix

    Champions League over domestic dominance

    The pursuit of African excellence came at a cost, as Sundowns saw their incredible run of eight consecutive league titles come to an end.

    Orlando Pirates ultimately pipped the Brazilians to the Betway Premiership title, but Motsepe insists that the trade-off was worth it to end the ten-year wait for a second CAF Champions League trophy, their first since 2016.

    "We've always wanted this for the last 10 years. We are so proud to have been champions of the league for eight years in a row.

    "We honour and relish the privilege of being Betway Premiership champions, but right now there are new champions in the Betway Premiership, and we salute them.

    "They did a really good job," Motsepe said, showing class in defeat regarding the domestic front.

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  • Teboho Mokoena Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League trophyBackpagepix

    Sustaining the continental standard

    Transitioning from a decade-long hunt to becoming the hunted is the next challenge for the Tshwane giants.

    Motsepe is adamant that the club will not rest on its laurels, viewing this victory not as a final destination but as the beginning of a sustained period of dominance on the African continent.

    The focus has already shifted to defending the crown.

    "As CAF Champions League champions, we are very proud, and we want to be able to make sure that now we shift that honour and we uphold that title for as long as we can," Motsepe concluded.

    Having found the perfect balance between South African flair and continental "steel," Sundowns appear ready to establish a new dynasty in the CAF region.