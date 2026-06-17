Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe lays down a marker ahead of the 2026/27 season – ‘The years we do not win are the years we come back hungrier and more determined’
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A season of mixed emotions at Chloorkop
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has offered a candid assessment of a rollercoaster campaign that saw the club scale the heights of continental glory while stumbling on the home front.
The Brazilians’ domestic season was uncharacteristically difficult, punctuated by early exits from cup competitions and a late-season collapse in the Betway Premiership that saw them surrender their long-held crown.
The campaign reached a dramatic conclusion when a final-day defeat to TS Galaxy essentially confirmed the end of their league reign.
However, Sundowns managed to salvage their season by defeating AS FAR over two legs to secure their second-ever CAF Champions League trophy.
Despite that major success, Motsepe insisted in his Chairman’s letter in the club magazine that the pursuit of excellence at Chloorkop means local failures cannot be overlooked.
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Acknowledging the rise of Orlando Pirates
In a rare show of public vulnerability, Motsepe addressed the fact that Sundowns’ eight-year stranglehold on the South African top flight was finally broken by their Soweto rivals.
The chairman did not offer excuses for the setback, instead choosing to credit the Buccaneers for their consistency and performance throughout the gruelling 2025/26 schedule.
"While we can certainly say that this season was special, we cannot say that the season was a complete success," Motsepe stated.
"We finished our 2026 campaign in a very strong manner but we did not start as well as we had hoped.
"In addition to failing to secure the local cups, we fell short of winning our ninth title in a row.
"As much as it pains me to say this, we lost the league because our rivals were better than us over the course of the season.
"However, if we are to relinquish our domestic championship, let it be to an Orlando Pirates team that performed as exceptionally as they did this year.
"Congratulations to them and the other Clubs that won silverware this season."
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The hunger for a domestic comeback
While the chairman was gracious in defeat, his primary focus remains on restoring the natural order at the top of South African football.
The loss of the Betway Premiership title appears to have served as a wake-up call for the Tshwane giants, who are already planning their assault on the 2026/27 season with renewed vigour.
Motsepe made it clear that the club's philosophy is built on constant winning, and any season without a clean sweep of trophies is viewed as an opportunity for growth.
He issued a stern warning to those looking to challenge the Brazilians again next term, suggesting that the disappointment of the past year has only served to sharpen their competitive edge.
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Setting the standard for 2026/27
As the club prepares for the upcoming cycle, the message from the top remains uncompromising.
Motsepe believes that the resilience shown in their Champions League victory proves the squad has the character to reclaim their domestic throne, provided they maintain the "hunger" that has defined the club's modern era under the Motsepe family's leadership.
The chairman concluded his address to the supporters with an inspirational rallying cry.
"Mamelodi Sundowns is an inspirational Club that aims to win everything every year.
"And the years we do not win are the years we come back hungrier and more determined.
"Remember, every setback is an opportunity for a comeback."
With such a clear marker laid down, the pressure is now on the coaching staff and players to deliver on those expectations when the new season kicks off.