Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe lays down a marker ahead of the 2026/27 season – ‘The years we do not win are the years we come back hungrier and more determined’

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has offered a candid assessment of a rollercoaster campaign that saw the club scale the heights of continental glory while stumbling on the home front.

The Brazilians’ domestic season was uncharacteristically difficult, punctuated by early exits from cup competitions and a late-season collapse in the Betway Premiership that saw them surrender their long-held crown.

The campaign reached a dramatic conclusion when a final-day defeat to TS Galaxy essentially confirmed the end of their league reign.

However, Sundowns managed to salvage their season by defeating AS FAR over two legs to secure their second-ever CAF Champions League trophy.

Despite that major success, Motsepe insisted in his Chairman’s letter in the club magazine that the pursuit of excellence at Chloorkop means local failures cannot be overlooked.