Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe explains why CAF Champions League conquest is more 'rewarding' than PSL title dominance
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Continental glory vs domestic consistency
Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the benchmark for excellence in South African football, but the 2025/26 season provided a unique narrative shift for the Tshwane giants.
While their historic run of eight consecutive Premier Soccer League titles was finally halted by a resurgent Orlando Pirates, Masandawana found solace, and arguably a greater sense of achievement—on the continental stage.
By lifting their second CAF Champions League trophy, a decade after their first in 2016, Sundowns have re-established themselves as a powerhouse of African football.
Chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has now reflected on the journey, highlighting that while the domestic league tests a squad's stamina over 30 games, the Champions League is a completely different beast that tests the very soul of a football club.
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The unique demands of African football
In a detailed address in the latest Sundowns Magazine, Motsepe broke down the specific challenges that separate the quest for a PSL title from the hunt for continental gold.
The chairman noted that the tactical flexibility required to navigate different climates, pitches, and playing styles across the continent makes the Champions League a far more volatile competition than the domestic top flight.
"Champions League football has different demands from Premier [Soccer] League football," Motsepe said.
Although both competitions demand the very best in order to win, the Premier League requires a greater level of consistency and is more dynamic.
"Whereas Champions League football places different tactical and strategic demands on a team, both on and off the pitch.
The margins between success and failure are incredibly small, and Champions League football places big demands on a club in terms of travel and accommodation."
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The mental and physical toll of travel
One of the primary factors Motsepe pointed toward was the sheer logistical nightmare that often accompanies away fixtures in the Champions League.
Unlike the relatively short hops between Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, a trip to North or West Africa can involve grueling itineraries that take a significant toll on the players' recovery and preparation.
"However, the things that make the Champions League so hard are also the things that make it so rewarding," Motsepe added.
"To travel across the continent, sometimes flying over 13 hours to get to a destination, is incredibly tiring on the mind and the body but the reward comes when you arrive in a country that is so far from home and you see local people greet you with the words, 'Mamelodi!' or when you are driving from the airport to the hotel and get a chance to see the country from the streets."
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A new era for the Brazilians
After years of heartbreak in the semi-finals and several near-misses, the sense of relief at Chloorkop is palpable. By balancing the 'dynamic' nature of the local league with the 'tactical demands' of Africa, Sundowns have proven they can still evolve even as the competition at home grows fiercer with Pirates' recent emergence as title holders.
The focus for Sundowns will now undoubtedly shift toward maintaining this continental prestige while attempting to reclaim their domestic throne.
For Motsepe and the Masandawana faithful, the sound of the club's name being whispered in the streets of Cairo, Casablanca, or Luanda remains the ultimate validation of their status as one of the continent's elite sporting institutions.