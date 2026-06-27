Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe explains why CAF Champions League conquest is more 'rewarding' than PSL title dominance

Mamelodi Sundowns have long been the benchmark for excellence in South African football, but the 2025/26 season provided a unique narrative shift for the Tshwane giants.

While their historic run of eight consecutive Premier Soccer League titles was finally halted by a resurgent Orlando Pirates, Masandawana found solace, and arguably a greater sense of achievement—on the continental stage.

By lifting their second CAF Champions League trophy, a decade after their first in 2016, Sundowns have re-established themselves as a powerhouse of African football.

Chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has now reflected on the journey, highlighting that while the domestic league tests a squad's stamina over 30 games, the Champions League is a completely different beast that tests the very soul of a football club.







