Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe hails 'neck-and-neck' title race with Orlando Pirates as perfect preparation for 'holy grail' CAF Champions League glory

Over the past seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the domestic league, but the rise of Orlando Pirates, especially in the 2025/26 season, has been thrilling to watch and nerve-wracking for die-hard Masandawana fans.

However, chairman Thlopie Motsepe has welcomed the intensifying rivalry, with the two South African giants going toe-to-toe in the title race, although the Sea Robbers already boast domestic trophies in the cabinet so far.

Motsepe believes that having a genuine challenger at home is exactly what Chloorkop needs to stay sharp and maintain its edge on the continental stage.