Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe hails 'neck-and-neck' title race with Orlando Pirates as perfect preparation for 'holy grail' CAF Champions League glory
- Backpage
Battle at the top
Over the past seasons, Mamelodi Sundowns have dominated the domestic league, but the rise of Orlando Pirates, especially in the 2025/26 season, has been thrilling to watch and nerve-wracking for die-hard Masandawana fans.
However, chairman Thlopie Motsepe has welcomed the intensifying rivalry, with the two South African giants going toe-to-toe in the title race, although the Sea Robbers already boast domestic trophies in the cabinet so far.
Motsepe believes that having a genuine challenger at home is exactly what Chloorkop needs to stay sharp and maintain its edge on the continental stage.
- Backpage
'League campaign is one of the most important cups'
The 36-year-old chairman admitted just how much the league crown means to the Brazilians, highlighting the stakes in their domestic showdown.
“The league campaign is one of the most important cups that we strive for every season. And being defending champions, there’s an intense amount of pride that we draw from that, and it also makes sure that we go to every single game this season with the right type of determination and commitment to see it through,” said Motsepe as quoted by iDiski Times.
“Talking of the league, I think it’s, it’s great that we have such a neck-and-neck title campaign. I think our competitors deserve a lot of credit. A lot of the teams actually this season deserve a lot of credit, because from number one all the way to number eight. It’s not such a steep sort of decline."
- Orlando Pirates
Hailing the Pirates rivalry as catalyst for continental success
“You can see the competition, and they help us be better. When we went to the Champions League final last season, it was because our competitors, Orlando Pirates, were there with us. They were in the semifinals, and they also had a very strong campaign. So, I think we are in a competition, rivalry only makes it better for those who are watching the rivalry, that competitors themselves," added Motsepe.
“The greatest rivalries in sports are usually between two iconic people who have reached these levels, and that’s what they’re doing with us right now. So, it’s incredibly exciting in terms of the Champions League, of course, that is still our holy grail. It’s what we always try to go for. Every season, we’re excited about how the team seems to have turned a corner and has clicked into another gear."
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Leadership and squad resilience
According to the chairman, a major factor in Sundowns’ recent resurgence after testing times has been the leadership of the dressing room’s veteran core and technical team, who have steadied the ship.
With only two trophies remaining now, tightening the margin for error for Miguel Cardoso’s side, but the board stays cautiously optimistic.
“A lot of players, in terms of senior players, have really pulled the team together and stood up and have done such an incredible job in terms of leadership and integrating other players. And then, of course, in terms of our coach and our technical leadership," he said.
“There, you also have people who have been there before, been to the final, and as we get into these stages now, you start to see more trust in the group, a little bit more confidence. But with that confidence comes a determination and a quiet resilience that we’re going to start showing more and more.”