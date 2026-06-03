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Themba Zwane, South Africa, March 2026Backpage
Kingsley Kobo

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman reveals reasons behind Themba Zwane's contract extension – ‘When you think of shoe-shine and piano’

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The Brazilians head Tlhopie Motsepe has opened up on the decision to hand the 36-year-old a new contract extension. The veteran midfielder has committed his immediate future to Masandawana, following another historic season for the Chloorkop-based giants.

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Rewarding a decade and a half of dedication

    Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has provided insight into why the club felt it was essential to extend Themba Zwane’s stay at the club.

    The 36-year-old midfielder, affectionately known as ‘Mshishi’, recently put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at the club until 2027, with an additional one-year option included in the agreement.

    The move comes at a high point for the Brazilians, who recently secured their second CAF Champions League title.

    For Motsepe, the decision was about more than just footballing ability; it was about acknowledging a career defined by loyalty.

    Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, the chairman emphasised the importance of showing gratitude to those who have served the badge with distinction over a long period.

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  • Teboho Mokoena Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League trophyBackpagepix

    The personification of Sundowns football

    Motsepe spoke glowingly about Zwane’s impact on the club’s identity, suggesting that the veteran playmaker is the living embodiment of the "shoe-shine and piano" style that has become synonymous with Mamelodi Sundowns.

    Having arrived at the club as a youngster, Zwane has spent 15 years developing into one of the most decorated figures in South African football history.

    “You know it’s important to get the chance to always make sure that when you have players who’ve given so much of themselves, so much of their career to the club, like Themba has, it’s not always that you get the opportunity to reward such careers,” Motsepe explained.

    “Football can be a beautiful thing sometimes, but sometimes also it’s a bit unfair. You don’t get to time these sorts of things or find the perfect moment to show appreciation.”

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    A legacy written in trophies

    Zwane’s resume at Chloorkop is almost unparalleled.

    With 15 major trophies to his name, including nine league titles and four domestic cups, he stands as a symbol of the club's recent era of dominance.

    He and Denis Onyango are the only players at the club to have featured in both of Sundowns' CAF Champions League triumphs, cementing their status as continental icons.

    “But we knew that after what the captain had done in the past for us, 15 years of dedication for this club, he’s a player now that you know he came here at 21 years old. 21 Jump Street Shika came here to the club,” Motsepe added.

    “15 years later we can say that he’s become a player that epitomizes Mamelodi Sundowns football.

    "When you think of shoe-shine and piano, when you think of Sundowns football, you think of Themba Zwane.”

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  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Loyalty rewarded at Chloorkop

    The chairman revealed that the negotiations were straightforward because both parties shared the same vision.

    Zwane’s desire to continue competing at the highest level matched the club's wish to keep their captain within the ranks as they look to build on their recent continental success.

    The extension serves as a gesture of mutual respect between the player and the board.

    “And that in itself is very special. So, for us, it was our way of saying, thank you so much for everything that you’ve done so far in this club.

    We knew that Shika wanted to stay. We knew that he wanted to make sure that he had another year to do his best for the team.

    And so, we wanted to just reward the loyalty he’d given us in the past by showing loyalty through our contract,” Motsepe concluded.


  • Watch the full Tihopie Motsepe interview