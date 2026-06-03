Mamelodi Sundowns chairman reveals reasons behind Themba Zwane's contract extension – ‘When you think of shoe-shine and piano’
- Backpage
Rewarding a decade and a half of dedication
Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has provided insight into why the club felt it was essential to extend Themba Zwane’s stay at the club.
The 36-year-old midfielder, affectionately known as ‘Mshishi’, recently put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at the club until 2027, with an additional one-year option included in the agreement.
The move comes at a high point for the Brazilians, who recently secured their second CAF Champions League title.
For Motsepe, the decision was about more than just footballing ability; it was about acknowledging a career defined by loyalty.
Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, the chairman emphasised the importance of showing gratitude to those who have served the badge with distinction over a long period.
- Backpagepix
The personification of Sundowns football
Motsepe spoke glowingly about Zwane’s impact on the club’s identity, suggesting that the veteran playmaker is the living embodiment of the "shoe-shine and piano" style that has become synonymous with Mamelodi Sundowns.
Having arrived at the club as a youngster, Zwane has spent 15 years developing into one of the most decorated figures in South African football history.
“You know it’s important to get the chance to always make sure that when you have players who’ve given so much of themselves, so much of their career to the club, like Themba has, it’s not always that you get the opportunity to reward such careers,” Motsepe explained.
“Football can be a beautiful thing sometimes, but sometimes also it’s a bit unfair. You don’t get to time these sorts of things or find the perfect moment to show appreciation.”
- Backpage
A legacy written in trophies
Zwane’s resume at Chloorkop is almost unparalleled.
With 15 major trophies to his name, including nine league titles and four domestic cups, he stands as a symbol of the club's recent era of dominance.
He and Denis Onyango are the only players at the club to have featured in both of Sundowns' CAF Champions League triumphs, cementing their status as continental icons.
“But we knew that after what the captain had done in the past for us, 15 years of dedication for this club, he’s a player now that you know he came here at 21 years old. 21 Jump Street Shika came here to the club,” Motsepe added.
“15 years later we can say that he’s become a player that epitomizes Mamelodi Sundowns football.
"When you think of shoe-shine and piano, when you think of Sundowns football, you think of Themba Zwane.”
- Getty Images Sport
Loyalty rewarded at Chloorkop
The chairman revealed that the negotiations were straightforward because both parties shared the same vision.
Zwane’s desire to continue competing at the highest level matched the club's wish to keep their captain within the ranks as they look to build on their recent continental success.
The extension serves as a gesture of mutual respect between the player and the board.
“And that in itself is very special. So, for us, it was our way of saying, thank you so much for everything that you’ve done so far in this club.
We knew that Shika wanted to stay. We knew that he wanted to make sure that he had another year to do his best for the team.
And so, we wanted to just reward the loyalty he’d given us in the past by showing loyalty through our contract,” Motsepe concluded.
Watch the full Tihopie Motsepe interview