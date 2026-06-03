Mamelodi Sundowns chairman reveals reasons behind Themba Zwane's contract extension – ‘When you think of shoe-shine and piano’

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has provided insight into why the club felt it was essential to extend Themba Zwane’s stay at the club.

The 36-year-old midfielder, affectionately known as ‘Mshishi’, recently put pen to paper on a new deal that keeps him at the club until 2027, with an additional one-year option included in the agreement.

The move comes at a high point for the Brazilians, who recently secured their second CAF Champions League title.

For Motsepe, the decision was about more than just footballing ability; it was about acknowledging a career defined by loyalty.

Speaking on The Pitchside Podcast, the chairman emphasised the importance of showing gratitude to those who have served the badge with distinction over a long period.