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Mamelodi Sundowns chairman explains how Miguel Cardoso survived the axe - 'Who knows if we would have won the Champions League'
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Assessing the bigger picture at Chloorkop
At Mamelodi Sundowns, the margin for error is razor-thin, and failing to secure results often signals the end for a head coach.
However, Tlhopie Motsepe has detailed why the club resisted the urge to panic following their recent African heartbreak.
The chairman emphasised the importance of a measured approach, pointing out that under Miguel Cardoso's guidance, the Brazilians reached a major final for the first time in nearly a decade.
For Motsepe, this milestone represented a significant building block rather than a reason to swing the axe.
He argued that the current coaching setup has demonstrated sufficient growth to earn his backing, maintaining that their tactical progress outweighs the temporary absence of another star on their continental jersey.
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The gamble that secured continental glory
Motsepe has opened up about the internal dilemma he faced regarding Cardoso’s future during a turbulent spell at the club.
Sundowns chairman admitted he felt a moral obligation to protect a manager who had already broken new ground.
“An important factor was the feeling that I had to say, ‘Can we really release somebody in the short space, in this bumpy period?’ He took us to the final of the Champions League, which we hadn’t been in for the past nine years,” Motsepe explained as per FARPost.
The billionaire owner’s patience proved inspired. Shortly after surviving that period of uncertainty, Cardoso led the Brazilians to continental glory and followed it up by securing the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.
Reflecting on the volatility of the industry, Motsepe suggested that leadership requires tuning out the noise of the supporters to focus on long-term stability. He questioned the logic of sacking a coach who had instilled such fearlessness in his squad on the global stage.
“Can we let go of somebody who allowed our players to express themselves and play with such bravery at the [FIFA] Club World Cup? If we are just going through this period right now," Motsepe added.
"Football is a passion-driven business. We live and die by the passion of the game. I think we are all in this game because of passion.
"But it’s very important sometimes to be able to remove yourself and assess the bigger picture.
"If we let go of coach Miguel, as you say at that time, who knows if we would have won the Champions League or the African-Asian-Pacific Cup?”
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Building robustness over style
Following Downs' excursion to the United States for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, a significant shift in perspective took place within the boardroom.
Despite an early exit in the opening round, the Brazilians left a lasting impression by defeating Ulsan HD, pushing Borussia Dortmund to the limit in a high-scoring defeat, and holding Fluminense to a stalemate.
For Motsepe, these displays signaled a crucial maturation of the team's tactical blueprint.
The club chairman witnessed a sturdier iteration of their traditional 'shoeshine and piano' philosophy, one finally equipped to stand toe-to-toe with the global heavyweights.
“What I did believe in as well at that time was the fact that there was some adjustment that needed to happen.
"But there were elements that we saw at the Club World Cup that just showed us the ‘shoeshine and piano,’ a Mamelodi Sundowns that was touching something that we hadn’t really touched before or embodied before,” Motsepe explained.
“Okay, yes, maybe we weren’t playing as openly as we had done in previous seasons. But where we adapted a little bit in terms of our openness, we strengthened in terms of our robustness.
While acknowledging the side had moved away from its historically expansive approach, he maintained that this newfound defensive grit was an essential compromise for navigating the rigors of elite tournament football.
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Learning lessons from previous exits
Reviewing the hurdles Sundowns have faced in continental competition, the young leader noted that technical superiority does not always translate to progression in continental football.
“I think that was a beautiful lesson that we had to learn. Champions League after Champions League, when I stepped in, we were getting knocked out in the quarter-finals and semi-finals.
"It wasn’t that we weren’t the better team in those semi-finals or quarter-finals.
"With due respect to all the teams that beat us, they deserved to go through because they did what was needed to be done; put the ball in the back of the net and conceded less goals than us," the chairman explained.
Despite recent frustrations, Motsepe insisted that the club remains committed to their project, emphasising that stability is key.
He added: “So, you don’t bring someone in and then at the first sign of shakiness you let them go. Unless the results and the performances are so bad.”
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