Mamelodi Sundowns chairman explains how Miguel Cardoso survived the axe - 'Who knows if we would have won the Champions League'

Motsepe has opened up about the internal dilemma he faced regarding Cardoso’s future during a turbulent spell at the club.

Sundowns chairman admitted he felt a moral obligation to protect a manager who had already broken new ground.

“An important factor was the feeling that I had to say, ‘Can we really release somebody in the short space, in this bumpy period?’ He took us to the final of the Champions League, which we hadn’t been in for the past nine years,” Motsepe explained as per FARPost.

The billionaire owner’s patience proved inspired. Shortly after surviving that period of uncertainty, Cardoso led the Brazilians to continental glory and followed it up by securing the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup.

Reflecting on the volatility of the industry, Motsepe suggested that leadership requires tuning out the noise of the supporters to focus on long-term stability. He questioned the logic of sacking a coach who had instilled such fearlessness in his squad on the global stage.

“Can we let go of somebody who allowed our players to express themselves and play with such bravery at the [FIFA] Club World Cup? If we are just going through this period right now," Motsepe added.

"Football is a passion-driven business. We live and die by the passion of the game. I think we are all in this game because of passion.

"But it’s very important sometimes to be able to remove yourself and assess the bigger picture.

"If we let go of coach Miguel, as you say at that time, who knows if we would have won the Champions League or the African-Asian-Pacific Cup?”