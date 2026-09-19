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Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane says ‘we're going there for the kill' ahead of Al Ahli FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash
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Confidence high at Chloorkop
The Brazilians are preparing to host the Saudi Arabian giants at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in a match that has captured the imagination of football fans across Africa and Asia.
As the reigning kings of the continent, Sundowns are eager to test their mettle against one of the Middle East’s most decorated sides.
Reflecting on the general feeling within the group, Zwane emphasised how focused the players have become as the matchday draws closer.
“I think this is a big week for us as a team. I think the boys are positive."
"They are looking forward to the game."
"I think you can feel the mood whenever you enter the changing room that everyone is looking forward to the game,” the Bafana Bafana international told the media,” per Soccer Laduma.
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Mentoring the next generation of stars
With high-profile international matches comes immense pressure, and Zwane understands his role as a senior figure in the dressing room.
The captain has been working closely with younger talents like Kutlwano Lethlaku and Antonio Van Wyk, ensuring they are mentally prepared for the magnitude of a FIFA-sanctioned tournament.
“Yeah, it's all about reminding them all the time the importance of the game."
"What it can do for the team when we win the trophy."
"And reminding them that we're trying to create the history as a team."
"The way we look at them, they are a big club in their league, and we know that it isn’t a game that is going to be easy against them."
"But that said, we know that we are also a strong enough team to challenge them,” Zwane added.
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Respect for Mendy, but no mercy
A familiar face will be standing in the way of Sundowns’ goal on Saturday, as former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy is expected to start for Al Ahli.
Several Sundowns players have previously crossed paths with the Senegalese shot-stopper during intense Africa Cup of Nations battles.
“Their goalkeeper, [Edouard] Mendy, we know him, having played against him in the AFCON."
"The message to the captain Mendy, just to say congratulations for all your hard work. And thanks for everything."
"Thanks for inspiring the players in Africa as a whole."
"And we really appreciate the job that you did,” Zwane stated.
“Obviously, no love lost. We still maintain the respect, but we're going there for the kill."
"We know also that we are good players, we are a good team. We're going to give them the challenge.”
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A call to arms for the Yellow Nation
With tickets for the Loftus Versfeld showdown moving quickly, the club is anticipating a sell-out crowd.
The support of the home fans has often been the deciding factor for Sundowns in major CAF Champions League nights, and Zwane is hoping for a similar atmosphere against the Saudi Pro League side.
Zwane concluded by urging the local football community to turn up in their thousands to witness the continental clash.
“The message I have to the supporters is to ask all the South Africans to come in numbers to watch our game. We always feel good whenever we see our supporters come in numbers. And they play the extra man in the field, you know.”
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