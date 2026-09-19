Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane says ‘we're going there for the kill' ahead of Al Ahli FIFA Intercontinental Cup clash

The Brazilians are preparing to host the Saudi Arabian giants at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in a match that has captured the imagination of football fans across Africa and Asia.

As the reigning kings of the continent, Sundowns are eager to test their mettle against one of the Middle East’s most decorated sides.

Reflecting on the general feeling within the group, Zwane emphasised how focused the players have become as the matchday draws closer.

“I think this is a big week for us as a team. I think the boys are positive."

"They are looking forward to the game."

"I think you can feel the mood whenever you enter the changing room that everyone is looking forward to the game,” the Bafana Bafana international told the media,” per Soccer Laduma.



