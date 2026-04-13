Mamelodi Sundowns 'can appeal' Grant Kekana's red card as Former Bafana Bafana Star Benedict Vilakazi slams ‘harsh’ call
Vilakazi labels Kekana's dismissal as excessive
The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has voiced his strong opposition to the straight red card issued to Grant Kekana.
The referee, Mustapha Ghorbal, sent off Kekana for a high-footed challenge on Esperance striker Florian Danho.
Vilakazi believes the red card was harsh, arguing the foul didn’t warrant a sending-off and that Sundowns have strong grounds to appeal before the second leg.
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'Sundowns can appeal'
Analysing the specifics of the incident, Vilakazi pointed out that Kekana appeared to make contact with the ball before his momentum carried his leg into a dangerous position.
“I think Sundowns can appeal for that red card because I still feel that, yes, the leg was high, but he didn't touch it. He got the ball,” Vilakazi explained on iDiski TV.
The former midfielder elaborated on the severity of the sanction, suggesting a caution would have been more appropriate under the circumstances.
“The main thing of your leg was up. Yes, it should be, maybe a yellow card. It's a foul, but not a red card. I think the referee was harsh,” he added.
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Kekana's vital defensive role
Vilakazi insists that losing a player of Kekana's current form would be a massive blow to Miguel Cardoso’s tactical plans for the return fixture in Pretoria.
“If you recall how he was covering first half, in terms of the striker of Esperance, making those runs,” Vilakazi noted when discussing the defender's contribution.
“I mean, he did a very, very good job there at the back. So you need Kekana in that defence. So, yeah, I would say to Sundowns, go and appeal for that red card. I don't think he deserves to get a red card.”
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Defensive concerns ahead of the second leg
Vilakazi warned that losing Kekana would expose a defence that looked shaky in Tunis.
“The only player that I was worried about was [Divine] Lunga. And they nearly scored because of Lunga,” Vilakazi remarked.
“Again, the ball went through his leg, and then they made a cross. They had the miss. And he was one player for me that was not in the game. But other than that, I think everyone fought.”