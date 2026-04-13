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Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, Keabetswe Ramotsei, Chippa United, August 2025Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 'can appeal' Grant Kekana's red card as Former Bafana Bafana Star Benedict Vilakazi slams ‘harsh’ call

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
M. Cardoso
G. Kekana
D. Lunga

The Chloorkop outfit has been urged to lodge a formal appeal against the red card shown to the 33-year-old centre-back during their CAF Champions League semi-final first-leg clash. Despite grinding out a hard-fought 1-0 victory, the dismissal of the experienced defender has cast a shadow over the result ahead of the crucial return leg.

  • Vilakazi labels Kekana's dismissal as excessive

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has voiced his strong opposition to the straight red card issued to Grant Kekana.

    The referee, Mustapha Ghorbal, sent off Kekana for a high-footed challenge on Esperance striker Florian Danho.

    Vilakazi believes the red card was harsh, arguing the foul didn’t warrant a sending-off and that Sundowns have strong grounds to appeal before the second leg.

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  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    'Sundowns can appeal'

    Analysing the specifics of the incident, Vilakazi pointed out that Kekana appeared to make contact with the ball before his momentum carried his leg into a dangerous position.

    “I think Sundowns can appeal for that red card because I still feel that, yes, the leg was high, but he didn't touch it. He got the ball,” Vilakazi explained on iDiski TV.

    The former midfielder elaborated on the severity of the sanction, suggesting a caution would have been more appropriate under the circumstances.

    “The main thing of your leg was up. Yes, it should be, maybe a yellow card. It's a foul, but not a red card. I think the referee was harsh,” he added. 

  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Kekana's vital defensive role

    Vilakazi insists that losing a player of Kekana's current form would be a massive blow to Miguel Cardoso’s tactical plans for the return fixture in Pretoria.

    “If you recall how he was covering first half, in terms of the striker of Esperance, making those runs,” Vilakazi noted when discussing the defender's contribution.

    “I mean, he did a very, very good job there at the back. So you need Kekana in that defence. So, yeah, I would say to Sundowns, go and appeal for that red card. I don't think he deserves to get a red card.”

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  • Tshepang Moremi and Divine Lunga, Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Defensive concerns ahead of the second leg

    Vilakazi warned that losing Kekana would expose a defence that looked shaky in Tunis.

    “The only player that I was worried about was [Divine] Lunga. And they nearly scored because of Lunga,” Vilakazi remarked.

    “Again, the ball went through his leg, and then they made a cross. They had the miss. And he was one player for me that was not in the game. But other than that, I think everyone fought.” 

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
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Esperance
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Premier Soccer League
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC
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