Mamelodi Sundowns 'can appeal' Grant Kekana's red card as Former Bafana Bafana Star Benedict Vilakazi slams ‘harsh’ call

The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi has voiced his strong opposition to the straight red card issued to Grant Kekana.

The referee, Mustapha Ghorbal, sent off Kekana for a high-footed challenge on Esperance striker Florian Danho.

Vilakazi believes the red card was harsh, arguing the foul didn’t warrant a sending-off and that Sundowns have strong grounds to appeal before the second leg.