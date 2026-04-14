Mamelodi Sundowns will be without defender Grant Kekana when they take on Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

The centre-back is suspended after being shown a red card during the first leg in Rades last weekend.

That leaves coach Miguel Cardoso with the likes of Khulumani Ndamane, Keanu Cupido, Malibongwe Khoza, and Mothobi Mvala as his centre-back options to select from.

Former Sundowns right-back Siyanda Zwane admits the absence of Kekana is a blow, but says it should not be much of a worry.