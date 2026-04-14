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Grant Kekana of Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

Mamelodi Sundowns' CAF Champions League-winning defender describes Grant Kekana red card as a 'big blow' but explains why Masandawana should not worry about his absence against Esperance

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Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
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The Brazilians are gearing up to host their Tunisian opponents, but they will be without one of their key defenders for the clash. His absence comes as a setback ahead of such a crucial encounter, but the Tshwane giants have been urged not to lose sleep over his unavailability.

  • Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, Keabetswe Ramotsei, Chippa United, August 2025Backpage

    Kekana blow for Sundowns

    Mamelodi Sundowns will be without defender Grant Kekana when they take on Esperance in the second leg of the CAF Champions League semi-finals.

    The centre-back is suspended after being shown a red card during the first leg in Rades last weekend. 

    That leaves coach Miguel Cardoso with the likes of Khulumani Ndamane, Keanu Cupido, Malibongwe Khoza, and Mothobi Mvala as his centre-back options to select from.

    Former Sundowns right-back Siyanda Zwane admits the absence of Kekana is a blow, but says it should not be much of a worry. 

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  • Siyanda Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2016Backpagepix

    Kekana issue a bitter pill to swallow

    "The Kekana issue is a bitter pill to swallow, but the show must go on. I believe [Keanu] Cupido and [Khulumani] Ndamane can do the job," Zwane said to Soccer Laduma.

    "It's a big blow because Kekana is not only a top defender, but he's also a good leader. He is one of the reasons why Sundowns have been so formidable at the back. 

    "Kekana is a full package. He is good on the ball and good aerially. He is a bowl of talent, and that's the reason I've been calling for him to be in the Bafana Bafana squad."

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Downs will miss Kekana, but their advantage is...

    "He is going to be a big miss because he is someone who has seen it all," Zwane added. 

    "He has gone up against some of the best in Africa, and he has been dominant in the Betway Premiership. They will miss him, but we have to trust the other players. One advantage Sundowns have is that they are spoilt with talent. 

    "The squad depth is amazing, so whoever comes in can do the job, even though it won't be easy to replace Kekana."

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  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Casrdoso: We're at halftime

    Sundowns coach Cardoso is taking this semi-final stage as just a breather, as he remains cautious of the second leg.

    “Esperance is a big club, whoever is the coach," said Cardoso as per iDiski Times.

    "That all comes from their history, that’s exactly the same thing with Sundowns, it’s not the coach that makes the club it’s the fans, the board, the history and the players.

    “Regarding the lineup for the second leg, who’s in who’s out, let’s go back to Pretoria let’s understand how we want to play the game and then what we have to do.

    “Now we're just on halftime, that’s how important it is to go to the second match.”

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