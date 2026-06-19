Mamelodi Sundowns broke SV Ried's bank with Antonio van Wyk fee - 'It is by far the record transfer in the history of the club'
A massive homecoming for Van Wyk
Earlier this week Mamelodi Sundowns announced the acquisition of Antonio van Wyk
After two years showcasing his talents in Austria with SV Ried, the former Stellenbosch FC star has chosen Chloorkop as the place to take his career to the next level.
The club’s recruitment of the versatile forward signals its intent to restore its stranglehold on local football and defend their CAF Champions League crown while also demonstrating their unparalleled financial muscle.
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A record-breaking deal for SV Ried
Austrian outfit SV Ried have now also officially confirmed the departure of Antonio van Wyk to Mamelodi Sundowns, revealing that the transfer fee has set a new benchmark for the club.
The Brazilians reportedly paid a fee in the region of €1 million (approximately R19 million) to bring the 24-year-old back to South Africa, a figure that represents the most significant sale Ried has ever conducted.
Speaking to the club's official website, SV Ried Sporting Director Wolfgang Fiala did not hide his satisfaction regarding the financial terms of the agreement.
"The signing of Antonio Van Wyk is by far the record transfer in the history of SV Oberbank Ried," Fiala stated.
"This demonstrates our development as a club, both on and off the pitch. I would like to thank Toni for his contributions.
"It was a pleasure for every coach, teammate, and certainly also for the fans, to watch him play."
- Sundowns
Van Wyk’s successful stint in Europe
Van Wyk returns to the Betway Premiership with valuable European experience under his belt, having spent two seasons testing himself in the Austrian Bundesliga.
During his time with SV Ried, the forward became a dependable presence in the final third, making 53 competitive appearances for the side.
His versatility and technical ability saw him notch four goals and provide seven assists during his tenure.
The move back to South Africa marks the end of a chapter that saw him feature in 30 top-flight matches in Austria after The Vikings gained promotion ahead of the 2025/26 season
His growth during his time abroad was clearly a major factor in Sundowns' decision to invest heavily in his services as they look to maintain their dominance both at home and in the CAF Champions League.
The fee paid suggests that the Chloorkop-based side view him as a marquee addition capable of making an immediate impact.
- SV Ried
Sundowns continue to bolster star-studded squad
By securing Van Wyk's signature, Mamelodi Sundowns have sent yet another message of intent to their domestic and continental rivals.
The reigning African champions are clearly not resting on their laurels, adding a high-quality attacking option to a squad that is already considered one of the most formidable in the history of South African football.
The R19 million investment highlights the gap in resources between Masandawana and the rest of the chasing pack.
Van Wyk joins a dressing room packed with international talent as the club prepares for a gruelling campaign.
With domestic trophies and another deep run in the Champions League on the horizon, the former SV Ried man will be expected to deliver on his price tag.
His arrival adds further depth to an attack that has consistently overwhelmed opponents, and his familiarity with the South African game should ensure a seamless transition back into the local top flight.