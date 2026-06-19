Mamelodi Sundowns broke SV Ried's bank with Antonio van Wyk fee - 'It is by far the record transfer in the history of the club'

Austrian outfit SV Ried have now also officially confirmed the departure of Antonio van Wyk to Mamelodi Sundowns, revealing that the transfer fee has set a new benchmark for the club.

The Brazilians reportedly paid a fee in the region of €1 million (approximately R19 million) to bring the 24-year-old back to South Africa, a figure that represents the most significant sale Ried has ever conducted.

Speaking to the club's official website, SV Ried Sporting Director Wolfgang Fiala did not hide his satisfaction regarding the financial terms of the agreement.

"The signing of Antonio Van Wyk is by far the record transfer in the history of SV Oberbank Ried," Fiala stated.

"This demonstrates our development as a club, both on and off the pitch. I would like to thank Toni for his contributions.

"It was a pleasure for every coach, teammate, and certainly also for the fans, to watch him play."