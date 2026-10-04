Mamelodi Sundowns boss on the impact of Jayden Adams death on the club - 'There was a lot of concern, will we get through this?'

The sudden loss of Jayden Adams sent shockwaves through the Mamelodi Sundowns camp at a time when the team was meant to be celebrating their achievements on the pitch.

Reflecting on the emotional atmosphere following their recent success in the FIFA Pacific-Asia-Africa Cup, Motsepe admitted that the victory was bittersweet. While the trophy room grew larger, the absence of Adams remained a heavy burden for everyone involved with the Chloorkop-based side.

“I think the emotion was… there were a few, there was joy, but the coach said it very powerfully when he dedicated the victory to Jayden Adams, because the loss of a player like Jayden, the loss of anyone,” Motsepe told iDiski Times.

“There’s no victory in the world that can replace that. But when you see the pain the players went through, when we heard about that news.

"There’s so many things that go through your mind as a leader of a club, when the people you care about, the people you are supposed to lead, go through an emotional trauma like that.”



