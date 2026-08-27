Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso hits out at referees over 'unfair' yellow card spree - 'Pirates had zero red cards'

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has raised serious concerns about the consistency of officiating in the Premier Soccer League, suggesting match officials are unfairly singling out his players.

The Portuguese coach pointed to the club’s disciplinary record as evidence of a perceived bias, arguing that a team which dominates possession should not be receiving such a high volume of bookings.

The Sundowns boss was vocal about his frustration following recent fixtures, stating: “I’m not happy seeing my players getting so many yellow cards," Cardoso said, as quoted on iDiski Times.

"It’s important that we understand that we have already, in six matches, 15 yellow cards- a team like Sundowns that dominates match after match; go see the stats and ball possession."