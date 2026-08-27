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Mamelodi Sundowns boss Miguel Cardoso hits out at referees over 'unfair' yellow card spree - 'Pirates had zero red cards'
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Cardoso questions refereeing consistency
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has raised serious concerns about the consistency of officiating in the Premier Soccer League, suggesting match officials are unfairly singling out his players.
The Portuguese coach pointed to the club’s disciplinary record as evidence of a perceived bias, arguing that a team which dominates possession should not be receiving such a high volume of bookings.
The Sundowns boss was vocal about his frustration following recent fixtures, stating: “I’m not happy seeing my players getting so many yellow cards," Cardoso said, as quoted on iDiski Times.
"It’s important that we understand that we have already, in six matches, 15 yellow cards- a team like Sundowns that dominates match after match; go see the stats and ball possession."
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Comparing the Brazilians to Orlando Pirates
Cardoso did not stop at current season statistics; he looked back at the previous campaign to highlight what he perceives as a disparity in how the big clubs are officiated. He specifically mentioned Orlando Pirates when discussing the frequency of red cards and cautions.
Delving deeper into the historical data, Cardoso remarked: “We finish with four yellow cards, AmaZulu with one; against Golden Arrows we had three, they had one – we played Marumo, one yellow card, Marumo with zero, Chiefs four-four, Polokwane two-two, but Polokwane should have had three yellow cards.
“Last year we had 53 yellow cards; Pirates had 28, we had four red cards, Pirates had zero red cards. The yellow cards put players out as we go through the season, and these matches will speak for the championship title.
"I speak for the referees: pay attention to the way you are easily targeting my players because it’s too easy to target my players. When I received my yellow card I said it’s too easy to target my players."
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Sundowns are not the league bullies
The Brazilians have long been praised for their expansive and attacking brand of football, a philosophy Cardoso insists is built on respect rather than physicality.
He rejected any notion that his side uses aggressive tactics to intimidate opponents, instead framing them as victims of easy decision-making by officials.
Expressing his frustration with the "bully" narrative, Cardoso explained: “It’s not like that, it’s not like that – we play positive football, with respect. Just understand the role and the way we respect football; we’re not a bad team or bullies inside the pitch; we want to play the game.
“It’s time to understand the goal that Brayan scored. In a game that finished 5-2, he disallowed [the] goal because the referee was three meters behind and couldn’t make a decision.
“Let’s hope this situation can be corrected because the yellow cards will take players out [suspended] in future.”
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A plea for equal treatment in title race
As the race for the Betway Premiership heats up, Cardoso is adamant that his squad must be treated fairly to ensure a level playing field.
He believes that the current trend of bookings could give their rivals an unfair advantage if key personnel are forced to sit out crucial matches due to suspension.
Closing his argument with a demand for parity across the league, the Sundowns coach made it clear that he expects the same standard for every club involved in the competition.
Cardoso concluded: “We want our players to play as much as the players against the teams we fight against – the rules are the same for everybody."
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