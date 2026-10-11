Backpage
Mamelodi Sundowns boss credits MTN 8 win to Miguel Cardoso adding steel to their shoe, shine and piano
- Backpagepix
Tactical evolution under Cardoso
Thlopie Motsepe has hailed the tactical evolution of Mamelodi Sundowns under Miguel Cardoso, noting that the club has added a gritty defensive edge to their storied identity.
After the Brazilians finally reclaimed the MTN 8 crown by overcoming Orlando Pirates, the chairman suggested the team has successfully moved beyond their reliance on purely aesthetic football.
This victory was a landmark moment for the Chloorkop giants, ending a four-year drought in the competition and shattering the Buccaneers’ recent stranglehold on the trophy.
While the Tshwane giants are synonymous with their signature "shoe, shine and piano" flair, Motsepe is convinced that the squad now possesses a much-needed tactical equilibrium.
He credited the current coaching staff for installing a resilient backbone that enables the team to endure pressure in championship-defining fixtures without losing their technical essence.
“There were moments of piano shoe shine, which we can all be very proud of,” Motsepe said as per iDiski Times.
“But I think we should all give credit to the coach as well because what you see in this Mamelodi Sundowns now as well as is a little of shoe shine and piano with steel.
"And there are moments where we do need to firm up the defence and focus, and the time for the play and the good passing will come, but it comes with patience.
- Backpagepix
Overcoming the Pirates hurdle
Masandawana were forced to dig deep to secure the silverware, eventually overcoming their opponents thanks to clinical finishes from Teboho Mokoena and a late penalty from Iqraam Rayners.
Reflecting on the hard-fought triumph, Motsepe admitted his squad had to show immense character to weather a late onslaught and cross the finish line.
In a game of fine margins, it was the defensive effort from The Brazilians that won the trophy.
- Backpage
Celebrating the Yellow Nation
The ecstatic scenes at full-time laid bare exactly how much this victory meant to the Sundowns support.
Having endured a period of Pirates supremacy in the season’s curtain-raiser, the "Yellow Nation" finally basked in the glow of a long-awaited triumph.
“I also think it’s very important to say thank you to the supporters who understand and are starting to understand a little more," Motsepe said.
"There were moments in this game where we were under pressure, and Orlando Pirates did put us under pressure.
“Ronwen made some incredible saves, and we can now look back on this and all of us, the Yellow Nation, can celebrate the MTN8.”
- Backpage
A tribute to Jayden Adams
Aside from the tactical masterclass on the pitch, this triumph resonated on a deeply personal level for the Brazilians.
The club chairman, struggling to mask his feelings, revealed that the squad’s motivations now extend far beyond silverware.
“I’m sure the coach will say it, and many of the players will say it, we’re dedicating every trophy we lift to Jayden Adams and his memory,” he explained.
“I’m just so happy that they could do this for him, because he meant so much to them.”
There is a palpable sense of brotherhood currently defining the Chloorkop camp, as the squad continues to transform their shared heartache into a relentless drive for glory.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting