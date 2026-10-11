Mamelodi Sundowns boss credits MTN 8 win to Miguel Cardoso adding steel to their shoe, shine and piano

Thlopie Motsepe has hailed the tactical evolution of Mamelodi Sundowns under Miguel Cardoso, noting that the club has added a gritty defensive edge to their storied identity.

After the Brazilians finally reclaimed the MTN 8 crown by overcoming Orlando Pirates, the chairman suggested the team has successfully moved beyond their reliance on purely aesthetic football.

This victory was a landmark moment for the Chloorkop giants, ending a four-year drought in the competition and shattering the Buccaneers’ recent stranglehold on the trophy.

While the Tshwane giants are synonymous with their signature "shoe, shine and piano" flair, Motsepe is convinced that the squad now possesses a much-needed tactical equilibrium.

He credited the current coaching staff for installing a resilient backbone that enables the team to endure pressure in championship-defining fixtures without losing their technical essence.

“There were moments of piano shoe shine, which we can all be very proud of,” Motsepe said as per iDiski Times.

“But I think we should all give credit to the coach as well because what you see in this Mamelodi Sundowns now as well as is a little of shoe shine and piano with steel.

"And there are moments where we do need to firm up the defence and focus, and the time for the play and the good passing will come, but it comes with patience.



