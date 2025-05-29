Mamelodi Sundowns banking on Bafana Bafana experience ahead of Caf Champions League do-or-die final against Pyramids FC - 'These players have impeccable international experience and exposure'
The Sundowns' spine is anchored by players from the national side who are not only experienced but are also winners of multiple titles.
- Downs have experienced Bafana players
- Tough encounter expected in Egypt
- First leg ended in one-all draw