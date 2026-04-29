Mamelodi Sundowns backed to end CAF Champions League hoodoo as Owen da Gama hails ‘gruesome’ road to AS FAR final - 'I'll be the happiest person in the world because they deserve it'
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Da Gama hails Masandawana resilience
Expectations are reaching fever pitch in Chloorkop as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face Moroccan side AS FAR in a two-legged decider that could define a generation.
Following a campaign marked by physical battles and a relentless schedule, the Pretoria heavyweights are being tipped to finally go all the way and secure their first Champions League title since 2016.
The veteran coach Owen da Gama expressed his unwavering belief that this is the year the Brazilians conquer the continent.
Having watched their progression through the knockout stages, Da Gama noted that the hardships faced by the squad have only served to prepare them for the ultimate test in the final.
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‘Gruesome’ challenge built for success
The road to the 2025/26 final has been anything but easy for Sundowns. Navigating the treacherous waters of African club football requires more than just tactical sophistication; it demands a level of physical and mental toughness that Da Gama insists Sunowns have now mastered.
He points to the injuries and the aggressive nature of their opponents as evidence of their battle-hardened status.
“I think so, and I'll be the happiest person in the world because they deserve it. They went through a gruesome challenge to get to the final," said da Gama to Soccer Laduma.
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'We saw the injuries, the tackles, all that going back'
"We know that. We saw the injuries, the tackles, all that going back. But I definitely think it's good for South African football,” Da Gama stated.
His assessment highlights a team that has transitioned from being mere ball-players to genuine continental heavyweights.
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All eyes on the AS FAR showdown
As the first leg of the final approaches, Sundowns find themselves in a familiar yet more mature position.
The tactical evolution of the side, combined with the 'grit' mentioned by Da Gama, suggests they are better equipped to handle the hostile atmospheres that typically await visitors in Morocco.
The goal remains simple: bring the most prestigious trophy in African club football back to Pretoria.
With the backing of experienced heads like Da Gama and a squad hungry for redemption, Sundowns are no longer just participants; they are favorites to finally claim their second star.