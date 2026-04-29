Mamelodi Sundowns backed to end CAF Champions League hoodoo as Owen da Gama hails ‘gruesome’ road to AS FAR final - 'I'll be the happiest person in the world because they deserve it'

Expectations are reaching fever pitch in Chloorkop as Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to face Moroccan side AS FAR in a two-legged decider that could define a generation.

Following a campaign marked by physical battles and a relentless schedule, the Pretoria heavyweights are being tipped to finally go all the way and secure their first Champions League title since 2016.

The veteran coach Owen da Gama expressed his unwavering belief that this is the year the Brazilians conquer the continent.

Having watched their progression through the knockout stages, Da Gama noted that the hardships faced by the squad have only served to prepare them for the ultimate test in the final.



