Mamelodi Sundowns backed to add third star with consecutive successes in CAF Champions League – ‘That is the best team in Africa today’

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba has thrown his full weight behind the reigning African champions, insisting that the Tshwane giants are the hot favourites to retain their continental crown.

The Cameroonian legend, who remains a respected voice in African football, believes the current setup at Chloorkop is unparalleled on the continent.

Feutmba was effusive in his praise for the technical project currently being overseen by the club suggesting that the style of play implemented by the coaching staff is the gold standard for the modern game.

“There's no doubt about that. Sundowns has the squad to retain the title.

Like I always say, Sundowns, for me, is the best team in Africa today,” he said, as per Soccer Laduma.



