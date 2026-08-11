Mamelodi Sundowns backed to add third star with consecutive successes in CAF Champions League – ‘That is the best team in Africa today’
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The ultimate praise for Masandawana
Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba has thrown his full weight behind the reigning African champions, insisting that the Tshwane giants are the hot favourites to retain their continental crown.
The Cameroonian legend, who remains a respected voice in African football, believes the current setup at Chloorkop is unparalleled on the continent.
Feutmba was effusive in his praise for the technical project currently being overseen by the club suggesting that the style of play implemented by the coaching staff is the gold standard for the modern game.
“There's no doubt about that. Sundowns has the squad to retain the title.
Like I always say, Sundowns, for me, is the best team in Africa today,” he said, as per Soccer Laduma.
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Unrivalled depth and consistency
Feutmba expanded by noting that Sundowns’ status is not merely a result of their recent trophy success but rather a reflection of a long-term strategy.
“Not just because we won the Champions League, but because of the consistency, because of the quality of the players involved in that team.
"Also, because of the depth we have in that team, because it's not only about two or three players,” he added.
The former playmaker’s assessment comes at a time when Sundowns are juggling an intense schedule across seven different competitions with the addition of the CAF Super Cup against CAF Confederation Cup winners USM Alger.
Having received a bye for the first preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, the Brazilians are awaiting the winner of the tie between Angolan outfit Wiliete SC and Foresters from the Seychelles before they embark on the journey to a third star.
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A warning against continental complacency
Despite his glowing review of the team's capabilities, Feutmba was quick to issue a stern warning regarding the mental pitfalls that can affect even the most talented squads.
He noted that the biggest threat to Sundowns’ ambitions might not be the opposition, but their own reaction to being at the summit of the game.
“Football sometimes is unpredictable.
"So, you always have to be alert, to be careful, to make sure that you don't accommodate complacency,” Feutmba added, stressing the importance of psychological fortitude.
The legendary midfielder concluded his analysis by reminding the current crop of players that every opponent will be motivated to take down the kings of Africa.
“And to keep everybody aware that we are on top. We're going to face a lot of challenges.”
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The road to the second preliminary round
The journey towards a potential second consecutive title begins in earnest following the initial qualifying rounds.
The first leg of the first preliminary round is set to be played on the weekend of 4-6 September, with the return fixtures taking place between 11-13 September.
Sundowns will be watching these matches closely as they prepare to enter the fray later in the year.
With a squad boasting immense depth and international experience, Mamelodi Sundowns are well-positioned to navigate the early hurdles of the tournament.
The club has invested heavily in ensuring that they have multiple options in every position, a factor Feutmba identified as crucial for success in the CAF Champions League.
“You have a squad that is built around a great project.
"The way Sundowns plays football, that is the way I believe football should be played,” he said.
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