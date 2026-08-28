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Mamelodi Sundowns attacking sensation Siyanda Ndlovu reveals plans for crucial MTN8 semi-final against Golden Arrows: 'Score as many goals as we can'
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Uphill battle in Durban
Mamelodi Sundowns are gearing up for a massive rescue mission as they head to the King Zwelithini Stadium this Sunday.
The Tshwane giants find themselves in the unusual position of chasing a game after Golden Arrows secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final clash in Pretoria.
Attacking sensation Siyanda Ndlovu, who has become a key figure in the Masandawana setup, is well aware of the stakes involved in this second-leg encounter.
With a place in the final on the line, the Brazilians cannot afford another sluggish performance against an Abafana Bes’thende side that proved their mettle last weekend and has now gone six straight games without conceding a goal.
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Score as many goals as we can
Speaking ahead of the trip to KwaZulu-Natal, Ndlovu was transparent about the team's objective.
He emphasized that being conservative is not an option for Sundowns if they wish to progress.
The forward believes that an aggressive approach in front of goal is the only way to ensure the team reaches the final.
“I think it’s a big game that won’t be easy, but what we can promise to the fans is that we will fight as much as we can,” Ndlovu said, as per iDiski Times.
Expanding on the tactical requirements for the match, he added: “I think we need to score as many goals as we can. That will really help us come out with the desired result."
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Familiar territory for Ndlovu
The encounter holds extra significance for Ndlovu, who previously represented Golden Arrows before making the move to the capital.
His intimate knowledge of how the Durban-based side operates could be a crucial factor for coach Miguel Cardoso's side.
However, knowing the opponent and defeating them are two different challenges, especially with Arrows incredible defensive record.
When asked about how his former side might set up for the return leg, Ndlovu suggested that Arrows are likely to stick to the blueprint that served them so well in the first leg.
“I may not be sure, but I think they can approach the game the same way they did in the first leg,” the attacker admitted.
“But I’m hoping we can be able to deal with it this time around.”
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Focus on the final prize
For Sundowns, the MTN8 represents a chance to set the tone for the remainder of a busy campaign.
Missing out on the final would be considered a significant failure for a squad of their depth and quality.
The players understand that the eyes of the nation will be on them as they attempt to break down an inspired Golden Arrows side.
With kick-off scheduled for 15:00 on Sunday, the atmosphere at King Zwelithini Stadium is expected to be electric.
The Brazilians will need their big-game players to step up and deliver on the promise made by Ndlovu.
If they can find the early goal they crave, the momentum could shift rapidly in their favour.
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