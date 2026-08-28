Mamelodi Sundowns attacking sensation Siyanda Ndlovu reveals plans for crucial MTN8 semi-final against Golden Arrows: 'Score as many goals as we can'

Mamelodi Sundowns are gearing up for a massive rescue mission as they head to the King Zwelithini Stadium this Sunday.

The Tshwane giants find themselves in the unusual position of chasing a game after Golden Arrows secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg of their MTN8 semi-final clash in Pretoria.

Attacking sensation Siyanda Ndlovu, who has become a key figure in the Masandawana setup, is well aware of the stakes involved in this second-leg encounter.

With a place in the final on the line, the Brazilians cannot afford another sluggish performance against an Abafana Bes’thende side that proved their mettle last weekend and has now gone six straight games without conceding a goal.



