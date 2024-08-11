Tlou Nkwe of Polokwane City and Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khuliso Mudau and Peter ShalulileBackpagePix
Clifton Mabasa

'Mamelodi Sundowns are the biggest team in South Africa - Pain landed safely in Soweto! This Masandawana team can't beat Orlando Pirates, no trophy for them this season' - Fans

MTN 8 CupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane CityOrlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCPolokwane CityFan stories

Masandawana were drawn against Stellenbosch in the MTN8 semi-finals after beating Polokwane City and fans have reacted to the result.

Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the semi-finals of the MTN8 with a 1-0 win over Polokwane City at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Sunday

The Tshwane giants did not find it easy to win the game. City’s defender Thabang Matuludi's own goal in extra time earned Downs the victory. 

Following the match, supporters of the beautiful game had some interesting opinions about what happened during the clash. 

Here, GOAL brings you some of the best reactions from fans. 

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!

Article continues below