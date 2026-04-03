Mamelodi Sundowns advantage! Dan Malesela explains how Bafana Bafana and CAF Champions League give Masandawana upper hand in PSL title race
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PSL returns
After an international break that saw Bafana Bafana take on Panama in two friendlies, focus returns to the Premier Soccer League title race.
The unity shown in the Bafana Bafana camp, where Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominated, is set to be left behind as each player now focuses on club duties.
The Pretoria heavyweights and the Soweto giants are locked in a tight race; only one point separates them, although the former enjoys a game in hand.
So who has the upper hand in the race?
- Mamelodi Sundowns
Advantage Sundowns
Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Dan 'Dance' Malesela believes Masandawana have the advantage because many of their players are always active.
"Basically, Sundowns will always be at an advantage because their players are always active. Now that we are from the FIFA break, and some of the Sundowns players have been playing, there's no break for them. So Sundowns will always have an advantage over the other teams," Malesela said as per KickOff.
"Somebody might say that with Sundowns players participating in the CAF Champions League and in Bafana Bafana, they should be suffering fatigue, but personally, I don't agree.
"People only complain about fatigue when their team is losing; when it's winning, you never hear the word 'fatigue'," he added.
"So that is the advantage Sundowns have over Chippa United, as some of their players are still sharp as they never stopped playing competitive football during the FIFA break."
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Race open
Malesela's comments come after former Downs star Roger Feutmba discussed what gives the league defending champions an upper hand.
"The league remains open; we simply need to maintain consistency. In football, it is essential to win more matches than any opposing team, and at present, we are on that trajectory. We must stay focused," Feutmba said.
"Winning the league does not necessarily require being two points ahead; rather, it requires consistent performance throughout the season. I am confident that Sundowns will sustain this consistency, given their track record over recent years.
"Although there have been challenges along the way this season, we remain a team that aspires to win everything and possesses quality. Nonetheless, maintaining consistency is crucial."
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Rhythm rediscovered
This season, the Brazilians have been mostly defined by their inconsistency and lack of rhythm, but Junior Khanye believes Miguel Cardoso's charges are now on track and tipped them to become champions again.
"But the thing is, Sundowns have rediscovered their rhythm, and this is a quality team. When we talk about depth, just look at this team," Khanye argued.
"Some key players were not even playing. They are playing in the Champions League on Friday. But they will win the league."
Downs will take on Chippa United on Friday evening, looking for a win that will propel them to the PSL summit.