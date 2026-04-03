Mamelodi Sundowns advantage! Dan Malesela explains how Bafana Bafana and CAF Champions League give Masandawana upper hand in PSL title race

After an international break that saw Bafana Bafana take on Panama in two friendlies, focus returns to the Premier Soccer League title race.

The unity shown in the Bafana Bafana camp, where Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns dominated, is set to be left behind as each player now focuses on club duties.

The Pretoria heavyweights and the Soweto giants are locked in a tight race; only one point separates them, although the former enjoys a game in hand.

So who has the upper hand in the race?