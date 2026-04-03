Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Chippa United - 'Hugo Broos does not rate Iqraam Rayners because he scores offside goals! Masandawana will not win CAF Champions League because of conceding easily; Tashreeq Matthews' curse is finally broken'

Mamelodi Sundowns managed to pile pressure on Orlando Pirates in the title race after beating Chippa United 4-1 in Friday's Premier Soccer League match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Before the game, Pirates were leading by a point, but Downs have gone up by a two-point gap.

Meanwhile, with an assist from Nuno Santos, Marcelo Allende scored the opening goal for the Brazilians in the 21st minute.

Iqraam Rayners, who was snubbed by Hugo Broos in recent Bafana Bafana friendlies against Panama, scored the second goal in the 37th minute. The Chilli Boys denied Downs a clean sheet when Sinoxolo Kwayiba struck in the 39th minute with an assist from Azola Matrose.

With his first-time finish, Tashreeq Matthews extended Sundowns' lead when he scored the third one in the 83rd minute, and Brayan Leon scored the fourth in the second minute of added time.

After the Downs' win, GOAL took a look at how fans reacted as PSL action returned after the international break.