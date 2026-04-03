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Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns 4-1 Chippa United - 'Hugo Broos does not rate Iqraam Rayners because he scores offside goals! Masandawana will not win CAF Champions League because of conceding easily; Tashreeq Matthews' curse is finally broken'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Chippa United
Chippa United
Durban City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Durban City
Esperance vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Esperance
CAF Champions League
M. Allende
I. Rayners
S. Kwayiba
B. Leon
T. Matthews

Masandawana needed the win in order to go top of the Premier Soccer League table and at least widen the gap between them and Orlando Pirates. However, the title race remains tight, given that both contenders are only separated by two points as the campaign enters the home stretch. For the Chilli Boys, the defeat is a big blow in their bid to climb up the ladder and avoid a relegation fight.

Mamelodi Sundowns managed to pile pressure on Orlando Pirates in the title race after beating Chippa United 4-1 in Friday's Premier Soccer League match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Before the game, Pirates were leading by a point, but Downs have gone up by a two-point gap.

Meanwhile, with an assist from Nuno Santos, Marcelo Allende scored the opening goal for the Brazilians in the 21st minute.

Iqraam Rayners, who was snubbed by Hugo Broos in recent Bafana Bafana friendlies against Panama, scored the second goal in the 37th minute. The Chilli Boys denied Downs a clean sheet when Sinoxolo Kwayiba struck in the 39th minute with an assist from Azola Matrose.

With his first-time finish, Tashreeq Matthews extended Sundowns' lead when he scored the third one in the 83rd minute, and Brayan Leon scored the fourth in the second minute of added time.

After the Downs' win, GOAL took a look at how fans reacted as PSL action returned after the international break.

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  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Tell us, Nuno

    Nuno Santos must tell us if he wants to play for this club or what because the way he's losing balls and his body language says, 'I don't want to be here.'

    He loses balls and doesn't fight back to win the ball back. Let him go out - Lifeofaghettostar

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    PSL is trash

    We can’t compete. How was Rayner's goal not offside? This league is trash. Sundowns benefit week in and week out. Now I understand why Madala doesn’t rate Rayners; he scores offside goals all the time. He won’t make it to the World Cup - Smosh

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2025Backpage

    Get another goalkeeper

    Flemming Berg must get us a keeper there in the Transfer Room for next season - Ovi

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    CAF CL? Never

    We'll not win CAF when we still concede useless goals like that. Never! - SIBUSISO

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Broken at last

    Finally!! The curse [on Tashreeq Matthews] is broken - Yours truly

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Khanye is right

    Junior Khanye is being proven right. The main difference between Downs and Pirates is the clinical strikers - Oscar The Shark Slayer