Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 Polokwane City: 'Second star is too heavy; Ronwen Williams needs to eat ice; even if 'Downs won FIFA Club World Cup, it would still have 57 fans'

Mamelodi Sundowns edged Polokwane City 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal MTN8 quarter-final showdown at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Bonginkosi Dlamini wasted no time in putting Rise and Shine in front, finding the breakthrough inside the opening 10 minutes.

Masandawana hit back in the 21st minute, with Teboho Mokoena restoring parity and putting the Tshwane giants back on level terms.

Antonio van Wyk then made an immediate impact for Bafana Ba Style, following up his assist for the first goal by making it 2-1 before the break.

The second half saw the Polokwane side launch a fightback in the 60th minute, with Tidimalo Molokwane pouncing on a costly mix-up between the Sundowns defence and Ronwen Williams to pull one back and set up a tense finish.

Masandawana were made to wait until extra added time to finally put the result beyond doubt, as Themba Zwane turned provider for Cassius Mailula.

Back at Chloorkop for his second stint, the forward marked his return in style by finding the back of the net to seal the victory.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Sundowns’ hard-fought win.



