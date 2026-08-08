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Antonio van Wyk vs Polokwane City, MTN8 Cup 2026
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-2 Polokwane City: 'Second star is too heavy; Ronwen Williams needs to eat ice; even if 'Downs won FIFA Club World Cup, it would still have 57 fans'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
MTN 8 Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
TS Galaxy
Premier Soccer League
B. Dlamini
T. Mokoena
A. Van Wyk
T. Molokwane
T. Zwane
C. Mailula
M. Cardoso
R. Williams

Miguel Cardoso’s troops got their 2026/27 campaign off to a solid start following the delayed beginning to the season. The Brazilians booked their place in the MTN8 semi-finals after overcoming Rise and Shine in the second match of the Wafa Wafa tournament on Saturday evening, with the encounter once again going beyond 90 minutes before a late goal finally sealed the victory.

Mamelodi Sundowns edged Polokwane City 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal MTN8 quarter-final showdown at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Bonginkosi Dlamini wasted no time in putting Rise and Shine in front, finding the breakthrough inside the opening 10 minutes.

Masandawana hit back in the 21st minute, with Teboho Mokoena restoring parity and putting the Tshwane giants back on level terms.

Antonio van Wyk then made an immediate impact for Bafana Ba Style, following up his assist for the first goal by making it 2-1 before the break.

The second half saw the Polokwane side launch a fightback in the 60th minute, with Tidimalo Molokwane pouncing on a costly mix-up between the Sundowns defence and Ronwen Williams to pull one back and set up a tense finish.

Masandawana were made to wait until extra added time to finally put the result beyond doubt, as Themba Zwane turned provider for Cassius Mailula.

Back at Chloorkop for his second stint, the forward marked his return in style by finding the back of the net to seal the victory.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Sundowns’ hard-fought win.


  • Ronwen Williams Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Ronwen Williams needs to eat ice

    How Tf is Williams our No.1 goalkeeper? 😭😭💔 - MixoMaluleke4

    He needs to eat ice - YellowArmy_7

    We have no goalkeeper 🚮 - TemelaCia1


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  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Making the job difficult

    Trust Sundowns to make the job difficult for themselves 🤦🏽‍♀️ - floss_reigh


  • Teboho Mokoena Themba Zwane Mamelodi Sundowns CAF Champions League trophyBackpagepix

    Total number of fans?

    After winning the CL [CAF Champions League], I thought Sundowns fans would find the motivation to attend their games to support the boys.

    This is not showing love and support towards the team that's been making you happy; come on, Masandawana. Or maybe what we see is the total number of fans? - KingVon_94

    Even if Mamelodi Sundowns were to win FIFA club World Cup, it would still have 57 fans - ahlookcool

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  • SAFA referees' woes continue

    We have a problem here… Polokwane City nearly sent Mokoena to an early injury break with a horrible tackle, but our referee didn’t even issue a card. Antonio Van Wyk was kicked from behind to stop him from attacking, and no yellow card was given - SundownsOGs

    Studs to the ankle! Late. Did not touch the ball. Did not even get a yellow card; welcome back South African football - BETTERSA_



  • Aubrey Modiba Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi Sundowns preseason

    Second star too heavy

    Seems as if that second star is too heavy for these guys. What kind of football is that? No backline at all - pmatsepane


  • Mamelodi Sundowns fans, November 2025Backpage

    Sundowns is dead

    The Mamelodi Sundowns that was competitive and aggressive was last seen in 4 years back.

    This team is dead and lack supportive despite winning the second star.‼️ - SbuMasang


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TS Galaxy
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Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
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