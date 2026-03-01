Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Sekhukhune United: 'Iqraam Rayners is the best striker in Africa, and Hugo Broos must call him; Masandawana must defend PSL title at all costs; Irvin Khoza Mafia must fall; Khuliso Mudau should stop putting fingers in players' faces'

Mamelodi Sundowns managed a 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League game staged at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Marcelo Allende was Masandawana's hero again as the Chilean scored, with an assist from Arthur Sales, in the 31st minute.

Babina Noko fought back and equalised in the 70th minute when Bradley Grobler found the back of the net. The Tshwane Giants reclaimed their lead late in the second half when substitute Iqraam Rayners struck. The Bafana Bafana striker grabbed his brace in the fourth minute of added time to ensure the Tshwane giants won at home convincingly.

The win means Masandawna and Pirates remain in a neck-to-neck battle for the league title, as they have 41 points each, but the Buccaneers lead on goal difference after 18 games. Eric Tinkler's Sekhukhune remain in third place with 32 points.

