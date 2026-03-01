Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Sekhukhune United: 'Iqraam Rayners is the best striker in Africa, and Hugo Broos must call him; Masandawana must defend PSL title at all costs; Irvin Khoza Mafia must fall; Khuliso Mudau should stop putting fingers in players' faces'

Going into this fixture, Masandawana were already under pressure after Orlando Pirates widened the gap on Saturday. A convincing win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto Derby saw the Sea Robbers go three points ahead of Downs. But after the Sunday result, the title race rivals are at par point-wise, but Bucs lead courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Mamelodi Sundowns managed a 3-1 win over Sekhukhune United in a Premier Soccer League game staged at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday.

Marcelo Allende was Masandawana's hero again as the Chilean scored, with an assist from Arthur Sales, in the 31st minute.

Babina Noko fought back and equalised in the 70th minute when Bradley Grobler found the back of the net. The Tshwane Giants reclaimed their lead late in the second half when substitute Iqraam Rayners struck. The Bafana Bafana striker grabbed his brace in the fourth minute of added time to ensure the Tshwane giants won at home convincingly.

The win means Masandawna and Pirates remain in a neck-to-neck battle for the league title, as they have 41 points each, but the Buccaneers lead on goal difference after 18 games. Eric Tinkler's Sekhukhune remain in third place with 32 points.

After the hard-fought win for Sundowns, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Best striker in Africa

    Rayners, if fit and healthy, is the best striker in Africa; if you disagree, go argue with the wall. Broos must never leave this boy out – Brother's Keeper

  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    What a debut

    Well done, boys. What a debut by Saleng. We left it a little too late. Very proud. Feels like we are back, and we will reclaim our top spot - Tino Malinga

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, September 2025Backpage

    Bench Mattews

    You can now bench Matthews for the rest of the season - Nhlanhla

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpagepix

    Will Broos call up Rayners for World Cup?

    Then Hugo Broos left Rayners because he is not tall like Evidence Makgopa or does not play in Europe like Foster. Rayners is our best striker – Gen. Patriot

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi Sundowns Backpagepix

    Underrated Rayners?

    Cardoso doesn't completely believe in Rayners. He's a second-tier striker to him. Today, Rayners showed us who he is - Gen.Patriot

  • Khuliso Mudau, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Mudau, stop!

    Happy for the win, good fighting spirit. But Mudau needs to please stop putting his hand in players' faces, man. - just_tafi

  • Orlando Pirates, February 2026Orlando Pirates

    Bucs must fall

    Defend the league title at all costs; the Khoza mafia must fall - Khutso

