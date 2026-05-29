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Mamelodi Sundowns vs RB Leipzig, May 2026Backpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 RB Leipzig: 'We are nothing without Ronwen Williams; Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates think this is AI; You owe Miguel Cardoso an apology'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs RB Leipzig
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
RB Leipzig
South Africa
S. Konate
R. Williams
D. Onyango
P. Shalulile
B. Mokoena
Club Friendlies
Premier Soccer League
N. Santos
M. Cardoso

Fresh from lifting the 2025/26 CAF Champions League title, Masandawana faced a German Bundesliga side in an exhibition match. The Brazilians showed why they are African champions, staging a massive come-from-behind victory over the European giants.

Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to defeat RB Leipzig 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night in a friendly match.

The match began at a high tempo with Leipzig piling pressure on Sundowns in the opening exchanges.

The Bundesliga side found the breakthrough courtesy of Samba Konaté in the 22nd minute, heading into the half-time tunnel leading 1-0.

In the second-half, Sundowns made all the attempts to find the back of the net, and they netted three goals thanks to Tashreeq Matthews, Bennet Mokoena, and an own goal from the visiting side to walk away with a victory.

GOAL zooms into the fans' reactions on the Sundowns victory against Leipzig:

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  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Williams unavailable due to national duty

    I hate to admit this, but we are nothing without Ronwen Williams, [Denis] Onyango is finished - Benzo

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  • Peter Shalulile, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Bennet Mokoena ready to replace Peter Shalulile?

    We have found Shalulile's replacement. This Bennett Mokoena boy is a gem - Busi96

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs and Pirates think this is AI

    Chiefs and Pirates think [facing Leipzig] it's AI. We are the biggest team in South Africa, those two Soweto teams are just old for nothing -Marcus

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  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Miguel Cardoso serving humble pie

    You guys owe Miguel Cardoso an apology for disrespecting him. Sundowns must give him a lifetime contract - Sechaba Moloi

  • CAF Champions League Final - 2nd Leg: FAR Rabat v Mamelodi SundownsGetty Images Sport

    Sundowns depth commended

    We can field three teams and still continue to be a strong team - KillerWaleSandawana

  • Nuno Santos, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Santos winning hearts

    Nuno Santos made me forget that we once had a player called Lucas Ribeiro - Jomo