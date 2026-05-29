Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 RB Leipzig: 'We are nothing without Ronwen Williams; Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates think this is AI; You owe Miguel Cardoso an apology'

Mamelodi Sundowns came from a goal down to defeat RB Leipzig 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night in a friendly match.

The match began at a high tempo with Leipzig piling pressure on Sundowns in the opening exchanges.

The Bundesliga side found the breakthrough courtesy of Samba Konaté in the 22nd minute, heading into the half-time tunnel leading 1-0.

In the second-half, Sundowns made all the attempts to find the back of the net, and they netted three goals thanks to Tashreeq Matthews, Bennet Mokoena, and an own goal from the visiting side to walk away with a victory.

GOAL zooms into the fans' reactions on the Sundowns victory against Leipzig:

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