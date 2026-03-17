Mamelodi Sundowns held their nerve to defeat Marumo Gallants 3–1 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

A well-delivered set piece from Tasheeq Matthews took a deflection off Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya’s shoulder, handing Mamelodi Sundowns the lead in the 31st minute.

However, a handball by Nuno Santos inside the box gifted Gallants a lifeline, as the referee pointed to the spot. Ndabayithetwa Ndlondlo made no mistake from 12 yards, beating Ronwen Williams to pull the visitors back into the contest.

Miguel Cardoso’s second-half adjustments proved decisive, as Teboho Mokoena restored the lead for the home side and completed his brace to secure maximum points.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted following Downs' victory.