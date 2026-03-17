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Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 Marumo Gallants: 'Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya is doing it for Steve Komphela! Where are the hate watchers FC? Today, you showed why we should be champions for the 9th time! I don’t think Monnapule Saleng fits in well with the team and style of play'

The title race continues to intensify as Bafana Ba Style collected a hard-fought three points against a resilient Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in their midweek league encounter, moving above Orlando Pirates on the Premier Soccer League table. The Brazilians were pushed all the way, but their persistence ensured they maintained momentum in the race for the top spot.

Mamelodi Sundowns held their nerve to defeat Marumo Gallants 3–1 at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night.

A well-delivered set piece from Tasheeq Matthews took a deflection off Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya’s shoulder, handing Mamelodi Sundowns the lead in the 31st minute.

However, a handball by Nuno Santos inside the box gifted Gallants a lifeline, as the referee pointed to the spot. Ndabayithetwa Ndlondlo made no mistake from 12 yards, beating Ronwen Williams to pull the visitors back into the contest.

Miguel Cardoso’s second-half adjustments proved decisive, as Teboho Mokoena restored the lead for the home side and completed his brace to secure maximum points.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how the fans reacted following Downs' victory.

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  • Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Kaizer Chiefs, December 2021Backpagepix

    Ntiya-Ntiya doing it for Komphela

    Ntiya-Ntiya is doing it for Steve Komphela, plus he gave him his senior debut - Maestro Joy

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2025Backpage

    Allende, Reisinho & Santos combo is not working.

    The [Marcelo] Allende, [Miguel] Reisinho, and [Nuno] Santos combo is not working. We've seen that, but the coach continues to force it. Nobody wants to mark. Mdunyelwa is pushing forward a lot but can't recover. This is not the result we want - Amanda Londeka

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    Where are the hate watchers FC?

    Where are the hate watchers FC? 🤭😭🥹🥹🔥 Today, you showed why we should be champions for the 9th time. I’ll never doubt you - Lebo Mphahlele

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  • Monnapule Saleng, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Saleng doesn't fits in well

    I don’t think Saleng fits in well with the team and style of play. I hope I am wrong - Malatjie

  • Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo of Marumo GallantsBackpagepix

    Ndlondlo trying to help Pirates

    Ndlondlo is single-handedly trying to help Orlando Pirates 😂😂😂😂 - Wonder Mahlobo

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage

    This is what champions are made of

    Not our most comfortable game, but our fighting and warrior spirit showed in the end. This is what champions are made of. Getting over the finish line even when we’re not playing our best football. -The flamingBoy

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