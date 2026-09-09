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Kutlwano Letlhaku, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Siwelele: 'It's hard to hate this Downs team, they play beautiful football; Miguel Cardoso is taking us nowhere; We lack creativity'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Siwelele
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Siwelele
Chippa United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Chippa United
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
S. Ndlovu
M. Cardoso
T. Matthews
K. Letlhaku

The Brazilians continued their winning streak in their midweek Betway Premiership encounter against the Bloemfontein outfit, with Miguel Cardoso’s side eventually securing maximum points after a slow start. The Tshwane giants had to remain patient as they looked for a way through, but they ultimately found their rhythm and did enough to claim another valuable three points.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 3-0 victory over Siwelele at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, extending their impressive run of form.

The first half saw the Chloorkop outfit dominate proceedings, controlling 71% possession and registering six shots, although only two were on target.

The hosts enjoyed the majority of the ball and looked the more likely side to break the deadlock, but the visitors remained disciplined and limited Sundowns to few clear-cut opportunities.

With neither side able to find the breakthrough, the teams headed into the interval level at 0-0.

Masandawana finally found the breakthrough in the 58th minute through Kutlwano Lethlaku.



Siyanda Ndlovu then doubled the Tshwane giants’ advantage in the 79th minute, putting Sundowns in a commanding position.



Tashreeq Matthews then completed the scoring with a third goal, as the final whistle confirmed a 3-0 victory and all three points for the home side.



Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the encounter.

  • Flemming Berg and Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Management needs to sign a coach

    After signing all these players, management really needs to consider signing a coach. Cardoso is literally taking us nowhere 🚮 - BonnieMaj2


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  • Brayan Leon Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Wasting chances

    Mailula & Leon are wasting chances; they need to be clinical!!! - ThabistoWaka

  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    They are silent now

    They accused Coach Cardoso of turning Sundowns into the Portuguese National Team because of Nuno Santos. Now when the lineup is dominated by locals, they are nowhere to be found. They are silent - maribeemjay


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  • Christian Saile and Vuyo Letlapa, Siwelele vs Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Saile causing problems

    Saile is giving Mamelodi Sundowns defenders a problem🤣🤣🤣 - HustlerMode

    Yoh, long balls with no purpose. We lack creativity. Players don't want to shoot from outside the box. Saile knows our weakness like all of them, he busy with Ndamane - SollyMongs


  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Hard to hate

    It's hard to hate this Sundowns team; they're playing beautiful football 🤩 - Buntu_Bokweni

  • Aubrey Modiba Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Serious conversation about Modiba needed

    We need to have a serious conversation about Modiba. Either kills our attacks or can't put in a decent cross - The Dean

    I want the faith that Cardoso has in Modiba to attack me 😭 - ReleGlo

    Cardoso loves proving a point; Basadien has been playing well, but today he's on the bench. It's true when they say he is the father of Modiba - Ghettostar