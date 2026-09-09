Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Siwelele: 'It's hard to hate this Downs team, they play beautiful football; Miguel Cardoso is taking us nowhere; We lack creativity'

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a 3-0 victory over Siwelele at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday night, extending their impressive run of form.

The first half saw the Chloorkop outfit dominate proceedings, controlling 71% possession and registering six shots, although only two were on target.

The hosts enjoyed the majority of the ball and looked the more likely side to break the deadlock, but the visitors remained disciplined and limited Sundowns to few clear-cut opportunities.

With neither side able to find the breakthrough, the teams headed into the interval level at 0-0.

Masandawana finally found the breakthrough in the 58th minute through Kutlwano Lethlaku.









Siyanda Ndlovu then doubled the Tshwane giants’ advantage in the 79th minute, putting Sundowns in a commanding position.









Tashreeq Matthews then completed the scoring with a third goal, as the final whistle confirmed a 3-0 victory and all three points for the home side.









Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the encounter.