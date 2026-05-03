Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Polokwane City: 'As a Chiefs fan I'm behind you; Just keep winning so the team from Orlando doesn't get anything; Matthews could be the best winger in the league'

Mamelodi Sundowns had a bright start to the match against Polokwane City after a handful of scoring chances, looking to break the deadlock early in the first-half to take control of the game.

On the half-hour mark, Masandawana eventually drew the first blood with Iqraam Rayners' goal, after he headed home a pinpoint cross from midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena.

Miguel Cardoso’s charges went into the tunnel at the interval with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the home side doubled their lead with a sublime curling strike from Tashreeq Matthews in the 56th minute to move closer to walking away with three points.

Rise and Shine, in search of a comeback, frustrated the Chloorkop outfit’s defenders by forcing a series of errors and eventually earning a penalty. However, Puleng Marema was unable to capitalise from the spot.

The Brazilians put a final nail in the coffin with a goal from Nuno Santos, claiming a 3-0 victory against Polokwane City to move to 64 points in 27 games. They are leading second-placed Orlando Pirates with five points with a game in hand.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction to Sundowns' win.

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