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Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane CityBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 Polokwane City: 'As a Chiefs fan I'm behind you; Just keep winning so the team from Orlando doesn't get anything; Matthews could be the best winger in the league'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Polokwane City
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
I. Rayners
T. Zwane
T. Matthews
Kaizer Chiefs
Orlando Pirates
N. Santos
T. Mokoena
M. Cardoso
P. Marema
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Kaizer Chiefs
Stellenbosch FC vs Orlando Pirates
Stellenbosch FC

The Brazilians hosted Rise and Shine at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon, gunning for maximum points to take a comfortable lead against the Sea Robbers in the chase for their ninth league title. On the other hand, the Limpopo-based side was not only looking to become the party poopers in the title race but also tighten their grip in the Top Eight.

Mamelodi Sundowns had a bright start to the match against Polokwane City after a handful of scoring chances, looking to break the deadlock early in the first-half to take control of the game.

On the half-hour mark, Masandawana eventually drew the first blood with Iqraam Rayners' goal, after he headed home a pinpoint cross from midfield workhorse Teboho Mokoena.

Miguel Cardoso’s charges went into the tunnel at the interval with a 1-0 lead.

In the second half, the home side doubled their lead with a sublime curling strike from Tashreeq Matthews in the 56th minute to move closer to walking away with three points.

Rise and Shine, in search of a comeback, frustrated the Chloorkop outfit’s defenders by forcing a series of errors and eventually earning a penalty. However, Puleng Marema was unable to capitalise from the spot.

The Brazilians put a final nail in the coffin with a goal from Nuno Santos, claiming a 3-0 victory against Polokwane City to move to 64 points in 27 games. They are leading second-placed Orlando Pirates with five points with a game in hand.

Here, GOAL takes a look at the fans' reaction to Sundowns' win.

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  • Puleng Marema, Polokwane City, September 2025Backpagepix

    City's poor mindset

    Polokwane City came with the same mindset as last week, no improvement at all - Lulama

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  • Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Pirates must not win the league

    Just win, as long as that team from Orlando doesn't get nothing - Khani

  • Khuliso Mudau, Tashreeq Mathews, Teboho Mokoena, Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Matthews is the best wiger

    A clinical Tashreeq Mathews could be the best winger in the league - Sizwe Jaca

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  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Chiefs fan delighted

    Yes Masandawana. As a khosi, I'm behind you all the way - Nkosana Ngwenya

  • Themba Zwane, Mamelodi Sundowns, December 2025Backpage

    Zwane is class

    A clear Mamelodi Sundowns fan knows Themba Zwane is class, and two or three bad games won't take away the magic on those legs - Urban Pantsula

  • Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpage

    Chiefs will offer Sundowns three points

    We will offer three points in our next match, we can't afford to have Pirates winning the league - HounarableX