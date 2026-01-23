Mamelodi Sundowns 2-2 Al-Hilal Omudurman: 'Ronwen Williams dove like shot Dragon in Sarafina movie but Brayan Leon is like ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Jasond Gonzalez'

Mamelodi Sundowns, twice, lost their lead to draw 2-2 with Al-Hilal Omdurman on Friday night at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Despite Masandawana's brilliant start, it was the visitors who took a lead, against the run of play, in the 15th minute. A cross from the left by Jean-Claude Girumugisha in the 15th minute was deflected by Khuliso Mudau on the path of Abdelrazig Omer, whose rocket was too much for goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

However, Nuno Santos picked the run of Arthur Sales in the 22nd minute, and the Brazilians did well to make it 1-1 despite the pressure from both the goalkeeper and his defender.

The hosts took a deserved lead in the 64th minute when a short corner ended with Marcelo Allende setting up Teboho Mokoena, who unleashed a rocket straight into the back of the net to put his team in front once again. Nevertheless, the Blue Wave responded six minutes later as the defenders failed to deal with a loose ball in the Masandawana zone, allowing Adama Coulibaly to pass the ball to Abdelrazig Omer, who had little problem beating Williams and making it 2-2.

Al Hilal were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Emmanuel Flomo was sent off for a deliberate shove to the face, but the damage had already been done. Despite the draw, Masandawana remain top of the table with five points, the same as Al Hilal, while MC Alger and St Eloi Lupopo, who will be playing this weekend, have a point each.

