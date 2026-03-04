Goal.com
Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Golden Arrows: 'A free-scoring Masandawana is back, but toothless Khoza is working overtime; he wants his team to win this league! Buying referees won't win them PSL'

As the Premier Soccer League title race intensifies, each point becomes precious, and none of the rivals at the top of the table would like to drop any. With Orlando Pirates also unrelenting in their own pursuit of the title, Downs must ensure they are as effective as possible in order to boost their chances of extending their dominance of the top tier to a ninth consecutive season.

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their title charge right on track after a 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Golden Arrows at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Teboho Mokoena put Downs ahead when he scored a 28th-minute goal with an assist from Aubrey Modiba.

Iqraam Rayners added a second shortly after the halftime break and the Pretoria side were in cruise mode until Jayden Adams was sent off for a rough challenge on Ayabulela Maxwelle in the 51st minute, which meant the Tshwane giants had to do the job against a numerically superior Arrows.

Abafana Bes'thende tried hard to mount a comeback, and they came close as they scored in the 78th minute through Junior Dion, who successfully converted a penalty.

Despite the win, Sundowns remain in the second position as Pirates go to the top on goal difference, although both have 44 points. Meanwhile, Arrows are 12th.

After Masandawana's win, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, March 2025Backpage

    Refs wanted us down

    The linesman and the ref tried everything to keep us down, yet they have failed – PSALM 28:7

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Free-scoring machine is back

    A free-scoring Sundowns is back, ladies and gents. Pity Betway Premiership referees will do anything to disturb us, even if it means cards so that our key players miss important games. Well done for the hard-fought three points, boys – Thapelo Modjadji Jr.

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Robbed?

    Congratulations, Mamelodi Sundowns FC. We were robbed of our 3rd goal. 3 points matter - Samm Keloh Ntuli

  • Irvin Khoza, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    Khoza working overtime

    Toothless Khoza is working overtime, shame; he wants his team to win this league – Andy Si

  • Iqraam Rayners, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    How?

    Every season it's the same sh*t. How was Rayners offside there, yerr? It's like they look for anything possible to make our goals not count - Mziyanda Mqwathi

  • Mamelodi Sundowns fansBackpage

    Buying referees won't win them PSL

    Buying referees won't win them the league. That was a clear goal. That ref was against us - Wanda L'thobele Telekiso Ntshongwana

  • VARGetty

    Is there VAR?

    It looks like we have VAR that we're not even aware of - Les Peter

