Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Golden Arrows: 'A free-scoring Masandawana is back, but toothless Khoza is working overtime; he wants his team to win this league! Buying referees won't win them PSL'

Mamelodi Sundowns kept their title charge right on track after a 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Golden Arrows at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Teboho Mokoena put Downs ahead when he scored a 28th-minute goal with an assist from Aubrey Modiba.

Iqraam Rayners added a second shortly after the halftime break and the Pretoria side were in cruise mode until Jayden Adams was sent off for a rough challenge on Ayabulela Maxwelle in the 51st minute, which meant the Tshwane giants had to do the job against a numerically superior Arrows.

Abafana Bes'thende tried hard to mount a comeback, and they came close as they scored in the 78th minute through Junior Dion, who successfully converted a penalty.

Despite the win, Sundowns remain in the second position as Pirates go to the top on goal difference, although both have 44 points. Meanwhile, Arrows are 12th.

After Masandawana's win, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted.