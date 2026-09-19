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Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi Sundowns & Firas Al Buraikan, AI AhliBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Al Ahli: 'Ronwen Williams and Brandon Petersen are the same; PSL refs get to see how to officiate properly; Thabang Matuludi would’ve missed FIFA tournament if he went to Orlando Pirates'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Al Ahli
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Al Ahli
FIFA Intercontinental Cup
Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Orlando Pirates
MTN 8 Cup
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Premier Soccer League
Wiliete Benguela vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
N. Santos
M. Cardoso
R. Williams

The celebrations continued for the Pretoria outfit as they once again raised the South African flag high, securing their place in the next stage of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup after overcoming the Asian champions in a closely contested affair. The Brazilians showed their character on the big stage, battling through a tight contest before eventually getting the result they needed to keep their impressive journey alive.

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a 2-1 win over Al Ahli at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon in an entertaining encounter.

In the 17th minute, Nuno Santos broke the deadlock for the Brazilians, showing exactly why coach Miguel Cardoso placed his trust in him for such a big occasion.



But the lead barely had time to settle. Just a minute later, the visitors hit back, putting Ronwen Williams under pressure as the Masandawana goalkeeper was unable to keep out the effort, turning it into an own goal.



Heading into the break, the two sides remained locked at 1-1 after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

Santos stepped up once again, restoring the Tshwane giants’ lead as Sundowns regained control and went on to seal the win.



With the final whistle confirming the result, GOAL has sampled the supporters’ reactions to the match.


  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Downs players slapping opponents

    What is it with Sundowns players slapping opponents?😭 Ndamane just slapped the goal scorer there - MrTyhali


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  • PSL Referee Moreki LekwapeBackpagepix

    Watch & learn PSL refs

    PSL Refs at least get to see how to officiate a game properly - Feedmesnac68671


  • Miguel Cardoso and Nuno Santos, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Favouritism

    Santos shouldn't have started this one. Clear daylight favouritism. Cardoso is just trying to market his boy on a world stage - ZerothreeTm

    Nuno fails in big games... We're twisting our system to accommodate him. Cardoso loves to fumble big games - Tiyisaani


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  • Brandon Peterson Kaizer ChiefsBackpagepix

    Williams friend of Petersen

    Ronwen Williams making Petersen look like a freaking amateur - ramalokot

    Ronwen Williams is a friend of Petersen 🤣 - Pole1803

    Williams and Petersen are the same right now; the only difference is that Sundowns still manages to win games regardless of Ronza’s mistakes, while Chiefs don’t win those games - Nesta Bhengu


  • Thabang Matuludi Mamelodi Sundowns

    Why play Matuludi in a big game?

    I'm wondering what the thinking was from Cardoso to give Matuludi his debut in such a big game - Madumetja

    How are we starting Matuludi in a big game - Prof98TheGovernor

    Dankie, Matuludi, for the assist. Imagine if you had gone to Orlando Pirates, you would’ve missed the opportunity to provide an assist in a FIFA tournament 😭💛💙 - African Giant


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Congrats to our GNU partners

    From a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, congrats to our GNU partners. On 10 October, let's defeat Eggs FC - Thabile_B7