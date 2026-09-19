Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 Al Ahli: 'Ronwen Williams and Brandon Petersen are the same; PSL refs get to see how to officiate properly; Thabang Matuludi would’ve missed FIFA tournament if he went to Orlando Pirates'

Mamelodi Sundowns claimed a 2-1 win over Al Ahli at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday afternoon in an entertaining encounter.

In the 17th minute, Nuno Santos broke the deadlock for the Brazilians, showing exactly why coach Miguel Cardoso placed his trust in him for such a big occasion.









But the lead barely had time to settle. Just a minute later, the visitors hit back, putting Ronwen Williams under pressure as the Masandawana goalkeeper was unable to keep out the effort, turning it into an own goal.









Heading into the break, the two sides remained locked at 1-1 after an entertaining opening 45 minutes.

Santos stepped up once again, restoring the Tshwane giants’ lead as Sundowns regained control and went on to seal the win.









With the final whistle confirming the result, GOAL has sampled the supporters’ reactions to the match.



