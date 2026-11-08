Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Thabang Matuludi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Samuel Nkosi

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-3 USM Alger: 'I see why Pitso Mosimane dropped Khulumani Ndamane, Brayan Leon must stay away from Midrand slay queens, We don't need VAR'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs USM Alger
CAF Super Cup
Match
Match report
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
South Africa
B. Leon
M. Cardoso
K. Ndamane
USM Alger
Kruger United vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Kruger United
Premier Soccer League
T. Morena
R. Williams

The Brazilians welcomed the Algerian giants to Loftus Versfeld Stadium with both sides chasing continental glory. Masandawana suffered a disappointing defeat though, falling short in their quest to lift the CAF Super Cup title.

Next matches
KUN

KUN

Premier Soccer League

28 Nov 2026

SFC

SFC

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 3-1 defeat to USM Alger, missing out on another opportunity to clinch continental silverware.

Sundowns and Alger locked horns in the CAF Super Cup final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides clashed in the Super Cup as the winners of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.

Sundowns won the Champions League in the previous season, while USM Alger won the Confederation Cup.

In a high-stakes match, Sundowns had a slow start to the match, conceding a goal in the fourth minute with a strike from Zakaria Draoui.

The home side brought the scoreline back to level with a goal from the penalty spot by Iqraam Rayners in the 25th minute before USM Alger reclaimed the lead to go into the half-time break at 2-1.

In the second half, Ahmed Khaldi scored the third goal for the Algerian to secure an impressive victory and lift the CAF Super Cup trophy.

  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Ndamane lost his Bafana Bafana spot

    I see why Pitso Mosimane dropped Khulumani Ndamane at Bafana Bafana. He's such a sloppy player - Sipho Mdlalose

  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    Brayan Leon subbed off early

    Brayan Leon must stay away from Midrand slay queens. He even gets injured standing alone - Lucas_Downs

  • Miguel Cardoso Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Miguel Cardoso scamming Sundowns

    As a Kaizer Chiefs fan, I love it when Miguel Cardoso keeps scamming this team - Lord Mabululu

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Follow GOAL on Google
  • VARBackpage

    VAR under microscope

    What happened today showed us that we don't need VAR in South Africa. The referee saw that it was not a penalty, but it was still awarded to Sundowns - Noko Leepile

  • Thapelo Morena, Mamelodi Sundowns, Lebogang Phiri, Sekhukhune United, February 2026Backpage

    Thapelo Morena struggling

    Thapelo Morena has been a good servant of Mamelodi Sundowns, but it's time that we move on from him - Lizo

  • Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    Ronwen Williams leaks three goals

    We have to be very honest about Ronwen Williams, we are still going to lose so many games when he's playing - Thando Maseko

Next matches
KUN

KUN

Premier Soccer League

28 Nov 2026

SFC

SFC