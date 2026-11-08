Mamelodi Sundowns 1-3 USM Alger: 'I see why Pitso Mosimane dropped Khulumani Ndamane, Brayan Leon must stay away from Midrand slay queens, We don't need VAR'

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Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a 3-1 defeat to USM Alger, missing out on another opportunity to clinch continental silverware.

Sundowns and Alger locked horns in the CAF Super Cup final at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The two sides clashed in the Super Cup as the winners of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup, respectively.

Sundowns won the Champions League in the previous season, while USM Alger won the Confederation Cup.

In a high-stakes match, Sundowns had a slow start to the match, conceding a goal in the fourth minute with a strike from Zakaria Draoui.

The home side brought the scoreline back to level with a goal from the penalty spot by Iqraam Rayners in the 25th minute before USM Alger reclaimed the lead to go into the half-time break at 2-1.

In the second half, Ahmed Khaldi scored the third goal for the Algerian to secure an impressive victory and lift the CAF Super Cup trophy.