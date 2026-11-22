Mamelodi Sundowns fell to a 2-1 defeat against Kaizer Chiefs at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with the Glamour Boys getting the better of Masandawana on home soil.

The opening exchanges were lively, with Paseka Mako picking up an early yellow card as the intensity quickly ramped up.

Both Brandon Petersen and Ronwen Williams were called into action, while Wandile Duba squandered opportunities that could have put Amakhosi in the driving seat.

Despite the promising start and chances at both ends, neither side found a breakthrough before the half-time whistle.

The battle continued into the second half, with both sides pushing for a breakthrough but neither finding the back of the net, forcing the tie into extra time.

The Glamour Boys finally broke the deadlock in the first period as Pule Mmodi pounced to put Amakhosi in front.

Chiefs' new signing Elias Mokwana then announced himself in style, doubling the advantage and putting the Soweto giants firmly in the driver's seat.



Mothobi Mvala eventually got one past Petersen, pulling a goal back for Masandawana in consolation in the final seconds of the match.

The two extra-time strikes by Chiefs proved enough for Da Cruz's men to see off the Brazilians and secure their place in the final.

GOAL has sampled the social media reaction to this encounter.