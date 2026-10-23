Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Wiliete SC: 'Cassius Mailula plays John Cena football; We're struggling in the middle without Teboho Mokoena; Elimination before the group stages'

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a major continental setback, failing to reach the CAF Champions League group stages for the first time in 11 years after Wiliete SC progressed at their expense.

Masandawana came out firing, with Tashreeq Matthews breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute to put the Tshwane giants in front.





However, Wiliete hit back just four minutes after the restart, finding the equaliser in the 49th minute to put Sundowns under pressure.

The Brazilians thought they had restored their lead, only for the referee to disallow the goal.

The final whistle confirmed a draw, but it was Wiliete who celebrated, advancing to the group stages on the away-goals rule and bringing Sundowns' continental campaign to a premature end.









GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the result.



