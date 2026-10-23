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Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Wiliete SC: 'Cassius Mailula plays John Cena football; We're struggling in the middle without Teboho Mokoena; Elimination before the group stages'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Wiliete Benguela
CAF Champions League Qualification
Match report
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wiliete Benguela
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
Knockout Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Durban City
Durban City
Premier Soccer League
T. Matthews
M. Cardoso

Shocking scenes at Loftus Versfeld on Friday night as the defending champions saw their CAF Champions League campaign come to an early end. Masandawana failed to get past the Angolan side, leaving the Tshwane giants stunned as their hopes of reaching the group stages were dashed.

Mamelodi Sundowns suffered a major continental setback, failing to reach the CAF Champions League group stages for the first time in 11 years after Wiliete SC progressed at their expense.

Masandawana came out firing, with Tashreeq Matthews breaking the deadlock in the 11th minute to put the Tshwane giants in front.


However, Wiliete hit back just four minutes after the restart, finding the equaliser in the 49th minute to put Sundowns under pressure.

The Brazilians thought they had restored their lead, only for the referee to disallow the goal.

The final whistle confirmed a draw, but it was Wiliete who celebrated, advancing to the group stages on the away-goals rule and bringing Sundowns' continental campaign to a premature end.



GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to the result.


  • Cassius Mailula Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Mailula plays John Cena football

    I really don't know what Cardoso wants to do with Mailula - Zwana15

    Nowadays, Mailula plays John Cena football; you can't see him - Seisa Majoro


  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi Sundowns, October 2025Backpage

    Matthews dangerous era

    It's bad for teams this season; Matthews is scoring🇿🇦🔥💛 - HouseOfAntics


  • Brayan Leon Tashreeq Matthews Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    No combination play

    No combination play between Mailula and Leon - Gerby Xulu

    Our attack is weak; Mailula and Leon abahlanganı tuu - Veli CueSound Mbonani

    Mailula and Leon combination is not combining - Nhlakanipho Rover Cebekhulu


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  • Teboho Mokoena Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Mokeona missed

    Seems like if we don't have Teboho in the middle, we're struggling - Sindiso Phunga


  • Kaizer Chiefs fansBackpagepix

    Accommodate Chiefs fans

    Let's not celebrate too much to accommodate our neighbours' fans. I heard that the pain is too much - when they close their eyes, they see many arrows going left and right - Isaac Wale Buccaneer


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Shocking

    Elimination before the group stages. Absolutely shocking - TomHarry1878