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Arthur Sales & Katlego 'Ntsiki' Ntsabeleng, April 2026Backpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Stellenbosch FC: 'Tell Miguel Cardoso we will end up trophyless! Scoring one goal is not enough; We sit back and watch a beautiful talent being destroyed, release Sphelele Mkhulise; Orlando Pirates have given us this gift'

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Stellenbosch FC
Richards Bay vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Richards Bay
Polokwane City vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Polokwane City
T. Mabasa
K. Ndamane
T. Ntsabeleng
A. Sales
R. Williams
M. Cardoso

The Chloorkop outfit arrived with a clear mission to bank maximum points after their recent CAF Champions League commitments, riding a wave of confidence and eager to reclaim top spot in the Premier Soccer League table. However, Stellies proved anything but courteous guests, spoiling the party and denying the Yellow Nation the smooth outing they had anticipated.

Spoils were shared at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night as Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC.

In the 27th minute, Katlego Ntsabeleng fired Mamelodi Sundowns into the lead, finishing off a slick assist from Arthur Sales to break the deadlock.

The home side clung desperately to their slender lead until the closing minutes, when Khulumani Ndamane injected late drama by bringing down his opponent in the box, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

Tshegofatso Mabasa stepped up, saw his effort brilliantly saved by Ronwen Williams, but reacted quickest to bury the rebound and snatch a 1-1 draw at the death.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Sundowns’ late stumble.


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  • Yanela Mbuthuma and Oswin Appollis, Orlando Pirates, April 2026Backpagepix

    We will still win the league

    We will still win the league. [Orlando] Pirates have given us this gift; the gift to drop points and still be a game away from topping the table. Anyway, let’s focus on our next game; the pressure is not on us. - Phumzile

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  • Marcelo Allende, Mamelodi Sundowns, August 2025Backpage

    Disappointing results

    I knew we were playing for a draw immediately when I saw [Marcelo] Allende in the first half. They play him to manage the game. What kind of contract does Sales have with us??? Doesn’t make sense to play him every game. A disappointing result, but we move. 👆🏼👆🏼 -mabaso_katleho


  • Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    We will end up trophyless

    This style of scoring one goal and going to sleep, we will end up trophyless. Tell [Miguel] Cardoso that one goal is not enough. -Menkhas


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  • Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena and Lebo Mothiba, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Free Mkhulise

    [Sphelele]Mkhulise? Man, rather sell him aikho lento[This is not right]. We sit back and watch a beautiful talent being destroyed. Please release him. - Kamohelo Moloii


  • Orlando Pirates FansBackpage

    Buccaneers expecting favours from other teams

    My fanbase, neh, you guys are funny 😂 We couldn’t even beat Mamelodi Sundowns ourselves, but now we’re expecting Stellies to do us a favour. Football doesn’t work like that. 🤣🤣😂😂🤣🤣 -Gretchen_Ndou


  • Thapelo Morena and Langelihle Phili, Mamelodi Sundowns vs StellenboschBackpage

    Not in Pretoria

    Imagine thinking Sundowns will lose at home lol. - General Jakobo