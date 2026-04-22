Mamelodi Sundowns 1-1 Stellenbosch FC: 'Tell Miguel Cardoso we will end up trophyless! Scoring one goal is not enough; We sit back and watch a beautiful talent being destroyed, release Sphelele Mkhulise; Orlando Pirates have given us this gift'

Spoils were shared at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday night as Mamelodi Sundowns were held to a 1-1 draw by Stellenbosch FC.

In the 27th minute, Katlego Ntsabeleng fired Mamelodi Sundowns into the lead, finishing off a slick assist from Arthur Sales to break the deadlock.

The home side clung desperately to their slender lead until the closing minutes, when Khulumani Ndamane injected late drama by bringing down his opponent in the box, leaving the referee with no choice but to point to the spot.

Tshegofatso Mabasa stepped up, saw his effort brilliantly saved by Ronwen Williams, but reacted quickest to bury the rebound and snatch a 1-1 draw at the death.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted to Sundowns’ late stumble.





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