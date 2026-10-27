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Fawaaz Basadien, Mamelodi Sundowns & Samkele Sihlali, Marumo GallantsBackpagepix
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Marumo Gallants: 'These games make me miss Rhulani Mokwena; Mothobi Mvala must remember we haven’t healed from his betrayal; After scoring, you start slowing down all the time'

Knockout Cup
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Marumo Gallants
Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Match report
Match
Marumo Gallants
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Durban City
Durban City
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs USM Alger
USM Alger
CAF Super Cup
S. Ndlovu
I. Rayners
M. Cardoso

The Tshwane giants bounced back from their disappointing CAF Champions League outing over the weekend, booking their place in the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-finals. Miguel Cardoso also got his revenge against the side that ended their campaign in the same competition last season, settling the score as he set his sights on adding another domestic trophy to his collection.

Mamelodi Sundowns sent Marumo Gallants crashing out of the Carling Knockout Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday evening.

Both teams showed attacking intent from the onset, but it took 20 minutes for the Brazilians to break the deadlock, with Siyanda Ndlovu finding the back of the net after being set up by Iqraam Rayners.


Masandawana went into the half-time break with a narrow 1-0 advantage. The second half saw both sides battle for control, but neither could find the finishing touch in front of goal.

The Chloorkop outfit stood firm under pressure, protecting their slender lead until the final whistle to secure their passage to the next round.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted throughout the encounter.


  • Sphelele Mkhulise Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Mkhulise sabotaged

    Why is Mkhulise always played alongside the not-so-called best midfielders? The club💔💔 Cardoso always plays him with players who are not getting game time - mdud21116

    I hope Mkhulise will take this seriously - memaila


  • Orlando Pirates, December 2025Backpage

    Bucs shows how to defend a cup

    We’re going to show Mamelodi Sundowns how to defend a cup in this Carling Knockout Cup ☠️🏆 - Siya_homiey

  • Tashreeq Matthews, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Hurting from CAF elimination

    I'm still hurt by our weak elimination... Nothing interests me anymore 😔 - BHERE41

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  • Mothobi Mvala, Mamelodi Sundowns, November 2024Backpagepix

    Haven’t healed from betrayal

    Mvala must remember that we haven’t healed from his betrayal. What on earth are those passes 😳 - AllendeMyGoat

  • Iqraam Rayners Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Slowing down

    After scoring, you start slowing down all the time. You guys never learn - KL_Mafabatho

    No sense of emergency; we're too slow aaaay. I cant take the pain of losing again 💔💔 - Yandile Nleya


  • Rhulani MokwenaBackpagepix

    Rhulani missed

    These games make me miss Rhulani - IhateSmunye