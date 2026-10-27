Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Marumo Gallants: 'These games make me miss Rhulani Mokwena; Mothobi Mvala must remember we haven’t healed from his betrayal; After scoring, you start slowing down all the time'

Mamelodi Sundowns sent Marumo Gallants crashing out of the Carling Knockout Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday evening.

Both teams showed attacking intent from the onset, but it took 20 minutes for the Brazilians to break the deadlock, with Siyanda Ndlovu finding the back of the net after being set up by Iqraam Rayners.





Masandawana went into the half-time break with a narrow 1-0 advantage. The second half saw both sides battle for control, but neither could find the finishing touch in front of goal.

The Chloorkop outfit stood firm under pressure, protecting their slender lead until the final whistle to secure their passage to the next round.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how supporters reacted throughout the encounter.



