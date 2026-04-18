Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Esperance: 'Brayan Leon should never take a penalty again, but he is the signing of the season! Downs must get the job done this time around – no more excuses; Masandawana have replaced Lucas Ribeiro in six months; some clubs have not replaced Collins Mbesuma'

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the CAF Champions League final for the second straight season after beating Esperance 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.

After the first leg ended in a 1-0 in Rades, Tunisia, Downs completed the job on Saturday after beating the Tunisian giants 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Brayan Leon was the hero again for Downs against the Tunisian rivals as he scored in the 35th minute. The moment was all about him; the Colombian was brought down and took penalty conversion duties, but his spot kick was saved; however, he saved his face by scoring from the rebound.

The Brazilians will learn their final opponents later at night when FAR Rabat and RS Berkane clash in the other semi-final. RS Berkane have a daunting task of attempting to overturn a two-goal deficit suffered against their opponents in the first-leg meeting.

After the game in Pretoria, GOAL took a look at how the fans reacted.









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