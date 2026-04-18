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Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 Esperance: 'Brayan Leon should never take a penalty again, but he is the signing of the season! Downs must get the job done this time around – no more excuses; Masandawana have replaced Lucas Ribeiro in six months; some clubs have not replaced Collins Mbesuma'

CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Esperance
Esperance
Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC
Premier Soccer League
B. Leon
M. Saleng
T. Matthews

Masandawana are getting closer and closer to their continental dream after edging one of Africa's iconic clubs from Tunisia. Brayan Leon continues to prove why the Tshwane giants pursued him in the January transfer window and is turning out to be the club's hero on the bigger stage. Despite critics putting him under pressure and constant surveillance, coach Miguel Cardoso could silence them even deeper if he finally wins the CAF trophy and defends the PSL title.

Mamelodi Sundowns reached the CAF Champions League final for the second straight season after beating Esperance 2-0 on aggregate in the semi-final.

After the first leg ended in a 1-0 in Rades, Tunisia, Downs completed the job on Saturday after beating the Tunisian giants 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Brayan Leon was the hero again for Downs against the Tunisian rivals as he scored in the 35th minute. The moment was all about him; the Colombian was brought down and took penalty conversion duties, but his spot kick was saved; however, he saved his face by scoring from the rebound.

The Brazilians will learn their final opponents later at night when FAR Rabat and RS Berkane clash in the other semi-final. RS Berkane have a daunting task of attempting to overturn a two-goal deficit suffered against their opponents in the first-leg meeting.

After the game in Pretoria, GOAL took a look at how the fans reacted.



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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Mamelodi Sundowns

    Never again!

    Leon must never take another penalty! That was horrible! - Lo mXhosa ngumCirha!

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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi Sundowns, February 2026Backpage

    True?

    (Brayan Leon) signing of the season - YELLOW ARMY SA

  • Matthews frustrates

    [Tashreeq] Matthews is one player that frustrates me, and the coach likes him. He doesn’t take his man on; look at (Monnapule) Saleng – Karabo

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  • Rhulani Mokwena, Al-Ittihad, April 2026Al Ittihad

    Mokwena overrated?

    Cardoso clears overrated Rhulani - uAnele

  • Mamelodi Sundowns, April 2026Backpage

    No more excuses

    This gimmick of Mamelodi Sundowns of going to the CAF final and not getting the job done has to stop; they've been so close year after year. At some point you need to get over the line; it has to be this year, no more excuses!! - Nkululeko Tokologo

  • Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Pirates warned

    Orlando Pirates, we are also coming for what’s ours there as well. Don’t get too excited - Edwin Malapile

  • Lucas Ribeiro, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage

    Ribeiro replaced

    Whoever scouted this Leon guy deserves a big bonus. Sundowns have already replaced Ribeiro after 6 months. Some clubs haven't replaced Mbesuma! - Tom D. Harry

Premier Soccer League
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC
Stellenbosch FC crest
Stellenbosch FC
VDA