Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 AS FAR: 'This team will beat Downs comfortably in Morocco; A whole VAR system failing? These guys are giving ideas to PSL'

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a crucial first-leg advantage after edging past AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon in the CAF Champions League final.

Things started slowly as both sides struggled to find the cutting edge in the final third, with clear chances at a premium. Brayan León did his best to spark Masandawana into life with some promising runs, yet the finishing touch let them down.

However, a well-worked set piece from Aubrey Modiba broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, sending the Chloorkop outfit into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The restart was briefly delayed due to technical issues with VAR, but once play resumed, the home side returned with renewed energy and intensity.

The hosts pushed aggressively in search of an extended lead, forcing Ahmed Tagnaouti into a series of important saves to keep the score line respectable.

Despite the late pressure, the second half failed to produce more goals as Sundowns held firm to secure a hard-earned 1-0 victory.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the hosts’ narrow win.

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