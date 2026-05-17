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Aubrey Modiba and Reda Slim, Mamelodi Sundowns vs AS FAR Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 AS FAR: 'This team will beat Downs comfortably in Morocco; A whole VAR system failing? These guys are giving ideas to PSL'

Mamelodi Sundowns FC vs FAR Rabat
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat
FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FC
M. Cardoso
A. Modiba
B. Leon

The Tshwane side arrived with ambitions of pushing for a second star and making amends for last season’s CAF Champions League final heartbreak, but they were met by a Moroccan outfit equally determined to make history of their own. As Miguel Cardoso had planned, Sundowns managed to get the result while also keeping a clean sheet. Although the narrow scoreline may not be enough to feel fully comfortable, the second leg will ultimately determine whether the South African giants have done enough to put one hand on the trophy.

Mamelodi Sundowns secured a crucial first-leg advantage after edging past AS FAR at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday afternoon in the CAF Champions League final.

Things started slowly as both sides struggled to find the cutting edge in the final third, with clear chances at a premium. Brayan León did his best to spark Masandawana into life with some promising runs, yet the finishing touch let them down.

However, a well-worked set piece from Aubrey Modiba broke the deadlock in the 37th minute, sending the Chloorkop outfit into the break with a 1-0 lead.

The restart was briefly delayed due to technical issues with VAR, but once play resumed, the home side returned with renewed energy and intensity.

The hosts pushed aggressively in search of an extended lead, forcing Ahmed Tagnaouti into a series of important saves to keep the score line respectable.

Despite the late pressure, the second half failed to produce more goals as Sundowns held firm to secure a hard-earned 1-0 victory.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted to the hosts’ narrow win.

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  • Deon Hotto, Orlando Pirates, March 2026Backpage

    Not before Orlando Pirates

    Sundowns can’t win second star before Pirates 😭😭😭 - msiziworld

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  • Brayan Leon, Mamelodi SundownsMamelodi Sundowns

    Should've won with an avalanche of goals

    A game we should have won with an avalanche of goals, let’s remain hopeful that we will finish the job in Morocco 🙆‍♂️ - Fist_10


  • Khulumani Ndamane, Mamelodi Sundowns, January 2026Backpage

    Issues in the defence

    Modiba and Ndamane, there is a serious problem there - Mutavhatsindi91

    Ndamane is covering Modiba’s space a lot. It looks like Modiba forgot he’s the left-back, not a winger - PhilasandJiyane

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  • FBL-CAF-C1-SUNDOWNS-PYRAMIDSAFP

    Downs to win CCL

    I can't believe Sundowns will lift the Caf Champions League 😳 - RealTshemedi2


  • VARBackpage

    VAR system failing

    A whole VAR system failing in a CAF final. These guys are giving ideas to PSL and its boss Irvin Khoza! - Bilcane


  • Nuno Santos Mamelodi SundownsBackpagepix

    Masandawana will lose in Morocco

    I’ve seen enough, this team will beat Sundowns comfortably in Morocco - WonderMahlobo


CAF Champions League
FAR Rabat crest
FAR Rabat
FAR
Mamelodi Sundowns FC crest
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
SFC