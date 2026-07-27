Italian Football Federation president Giovanni Malagò faces a crucial day as he tries to contain the embarrassment caused by the Andrea Pirlo case, and the risk that the national team's technical director and head of Club Italia, Paolo Maldini, and his colleague Leonardo could resign. The FIGC president will meet the two men he had entrusted with the project to revive Italian football to understand whether the conditions are still there to continue and, from 18:00, the representatives of the various components ahead of tomorrow's Federal Council.
Translated by
Malagò speaks about the Andrea Pirlo case before the meeting with Maldini and Leonardo: “New head coach? I’ve received a huge number of messages, I’ll speak to everyone soon”
Malagò in Il Sole 24 Ore
Italy's decision on their next head coach has become a priority and Giovanni Malagò, speaking at an event organised by Il Sole 24Ore, addressed the latest developments: "The head coach? Since this morning I've been receiving a huge number of messages. I will speak to everyone as soon as possible, as is only right. For our recovery in terms of competitive credibility at the top level, where nothing can be taken for granted, you have to work with boys who are now between 13 and 16 years old. That is why you have to change the whole pathway in terms of education, culture, and that also involves the coach. It is a question of sowing seeds, the ideas are very clear. We are doing it, even amid a thousand complexities, because a transformation is needed. It must be borne in mind that we are a country that used to be football-centric, whereas today we no longer are because there are many other sports as well."
"Head coach by tomorrow"
Outside the Italian Football Federation headquarters in Via Allegri in Rome, Malago later spoke to the journalists present: "The new head coach? He will arrive shortly, by tomorrow. I’m working on it." Abodi said a terrible impression had been made: "We need to see who made it".
Very hot hours
Malagò will try to move on from the huge furore sparked by the high-profile "noes" from Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola, and the very brief spell in which Andrea Pirlo's candidacy, put forward by Maldini and Leonardo, was under consideration, by looking for a solution that can give continuity to the technical project launched less than three weeks ago with the appointments wanted by the new Federation president. He is, of course, preparing an exit plan in the event of a split from Maldini and Leonardo and is considering Giorgio Chiellini as an alternative technical director, with one of Antonio Conte or Roberto Mancini on the Azzurri bench.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting