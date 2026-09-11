Federation president Giovanni Malagò is pressing on, firmly rejecting all the rumours over his "ineligibility" for the election that made him the number one in Italian football. He is also pushing ahead on the Italy front, where the next international break could bring plenty of new developments in terms of call-ups from the new head coach Roberto Mancini.

On the sidelines of his appearance at "Il tempo delle Donne", the federation president spoke to Ansa about the current state of the Azzurri movement.



