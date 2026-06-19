Getty Images Sport
'Making a fantastic effort' - Mauricio Pochettino says Christian Pulisic faces late fitness call for USMNT's World Cup clash with Australia
- Getty Images Sport
The situation
Pulisic played only the first 45 minutes of the USMNT's win over Paraguay and was replaced by Sebastian Berhalter at halftime. According to Pochettino, the AC Milan star suffered a knock during the week in training, only to have that knock reaggravated in the Paraguay game after taking a kick to the calf.
Throughout the week, Pulisic has trained on his own, doing a combination of gym work and modified individual training sessions. After the final session before matchday, Pochettino was asked about Pulisic's status, and he said it remains somewhat unclear leading up to matchday.
- AFP
What Pochettino said
"He was training in an individual way the whole week," the USMNT coach began, "but like always, I think tonight, the day before the game, we have a meeting with our medical staff and we will assess the whole group of players, and tomorrow we will communicate on what we agree on tonight.
"He's evolving. He's much better since Friday. I think at the moment, we'll see. If he is not available for tomorrow, he will be available for the next game, but I think he's making a massive effort, trying to be ready. I think, for every single player that loves their country, it is an amazing opportunity to enjoy and to help the team perform and to win games. When this type of thing happens, it is always painful, but I think Christian is strong with a great mentality. He's making a fantastic effort to try to get ready as soon as possible."
- Getty Images Sport
Pochettino's options
Pochettino has no shortage of options to consider if Pulisic is unable to play on Friday. He could push either Weston McKennie or Malik Tillman higher up the field, while Tim Weah, Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna, or Alex Zendejas could all make an impact in one of those attacking spots if brought in after starting the Paraguay game off the bench.
The USMNT boss was asked about those options on Friday, but he kept his cards close to his vest.
"I will tell you tomorrow if that is the situation," he said when asked what he was looking for in a potential Pulisic replacement. "At the moment, we are evaluating all these possibilities, just in case, and then we will decide when we have the confirmation in one or another direction tonight."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Friday's clash with Australia is a massive one as the U.S. fights to win the group. With a win over the Socceroos, the U.S. would be in pole position to win the group, setting themselves up for a run into the knockout rounds.
With a loss or draw, it will certainly all come down to their group stage finale, which will see them take on Turkey in Los Angeles.