Major European interest confirmed in Cape Town City teen sensation Emile Witbooi - 'He’s a player who should be playing at the highest level'
- Noushad Thekkayil and Backpage
Global recruitment chief confirms multiple enquiries
The rise of Emile Witbooi has reached a critical juncture as his agency, Roc Nation Sports International, confirmed that interest in the teenager is spanning multiple continents.
Following a period of intense speculation, especially in the Premier Soccer League with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns linked with the attacking midfielder.
Nathan Campbell has revealed that clubs from England, La Liga, and Belgium are among those monitoring the progress of the Cape Town City sensation.
"He [Witbooi] turns 18 in August. There is interest. There’s a number of clubs that have shown an interest," said Campbell as per ESPN.
“The next obstacle is obviously them making an attractive enough bid to Cape Town City.
"He’s obviously contracted there, so that’s the next phase."
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Standout performances on the international stage
The catalyst for this surge in interest was Witbooi’s displays during the recent U17 World Cup, where he flourished despite the immense pressure of the tournament.
The youngster proved himself to be a creative force during the group stages.
"We all know how well Emile’s done at the [U17] World Cup," he explained.
"Especially in the group stage, he was a standout player.
"So, as you can imagine from that, it’s the most scouted tournament at that age.
"So you had the likes of teams from La Liga, teams from Belgium, teams from England.
"They’re all tracking Emile," Campbell added.
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European ambitions remain the primary goal
While staying in South Africa remains an option given the interest from local giants, Roc Nation is clear that a move to Europe is the preferred route for Witbooi’s long-term development.
The agency believes that the technical demands of European football will allow him to reach a ceiling that might not be possible if he remains in the domestic league for too long.
"I think then, as us, as an agency, it’s about identifying: ‘Ok — where do his profile and skills best fit within that?’ Obviously, there still is some physical development to come on Emile’s side.
"So, it’s just about balancing that – but honestly, he’s got interest from a range of leagues in Europe ranging from Belgium, France, England, Spain and Germany," Campbell noted.
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Impact of City staying in the second tier
The urgency surrounding a potential transfer has been heightened by City's failure to secure promotion back to the top-flight.
Playing in the National First Division is seen as an unsuitable level for a player of Witbooi’s caliber.
"I think obviously with Cape Town City not going up and getting promoted, it’s going to heighten the amount of interest in him because I think he’s a player who should be playing at the highest level with his ability and his potential.
"I think it’s unlimited where he can go to," Campbell concluded.
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