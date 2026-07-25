Major European interest confirmed in Cape Town City teen sensation Emile Witbooi - 'He’s a player who should be playing at the highest level'

The rise of Emile Witbooi has reached a critical juncture as his agency, Roc Nation Sports International, confirmed that interest in the teenager is spanning multiple continents.

Following a period of intense speculation, especially in the Premier Soccer League with Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns linked with the attacking midfielder.

Nathan Campbell has revealed that clubs from England, La Liga, and Belgium are among those monitoring the progress of the Cape Town City sensation.

"He [Witbooi] turns 18 in August. There is interest. There’s a number of clubs that have shown an interest," said Campbell as per ESPN.

“The next obstacle is obviously them making an attractive enough bid to Cape Town City.

"He’s obviously contracted there, so that’s the next phase."



