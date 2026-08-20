Major double blow for Sekhukhune United ahead of Orlando Pirates MTN8 showdown: 'It’s a very big loss'

Sekhukhune United find themselves in a tactical predicament as they prepare to face the defending champions this weekend.

Head coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed that he will be forced to shuffle his defensive pack due to the absence of both his preferred starting full-backs.

The defensive crisis centers on left-back Vuyo Letlapa and right-back Tsepho Mashiloane, both of whom have been instrumental in the club's early-season form.

Letlapa’s absence is due to a physical setback, while Mashiloane, who is currently on loan from Orlando Pirates, is barred from participating against his parent club.



