Major double blow for Sekhukhune United ahead of Orlando Pirates MTN8 showdown: 'It’s a very big loss'
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Forced to reshuffle his defence
Sekhukhune United find themselves in a tactical predicament as they prepare to face the defending champions this weekend.
Head coach Cedric Kaze has confirmed that he will be forced to shuffle his defensive pack due to the absence of both his preferred starting full-backs.
The defensive crisis centers on left-back Vuyo Letlapa and right-back Tsepho Mashiloane, both of whom have been instrumental in the club's early-season form.
Letlapa’s absence is due to a physical setback, while Mashiloane, who is currently on loan from Orlando Pirates, is barred from participating against his parent club.
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There’s a clause
Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Kaze was transparent about the difficulties these selection issues present.
The coach highlighted that Letlapa has been struggling since the team’s recent clash with Kaizer Chiefs.
“Vuyo has not trained since he got injured against Kaizer Chiefs, so on Saturday we will be without him and Tshepho Mashiloane. I think there’s a clause not allowing him to play,” Kaze stated, as quoted on iDiski Times.
The exclusion of Mashiloane is particularly frustrating for the side, as loan agreements often include such clauses in South African football to prevent players from haunting their parent teams.
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The challenge of replacing essential starters - A very big loss
The Sekhukhune boss did not sugarcoat the impact of these developments, acknowledging that the missing duo have been cornerstones of his tactical setup.
Despite the disappointment, Kaze is demanding that the rest of his squad rise to the occasion.
He believes that the players coming into the starting eleven must view this as an opportunity to prove their worth in one of the biggest games of the domestic calendar so far.
“It’s a very big loss for a player who has been important for us since the start of the season; our players we have need to be able to compete and embrace this challenge.”
The coach’s comments underscore the magnitude of the task ahead, as Sekhukhune aims to derail a Pirates side that is currently in excellent form and looking to defend their crown.
An intense trilogy
This MTN8 semi-final serves as the opening act of an intense trilogy between the two clubs.
Following Saturday’s cup battle at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, the sides will meet again in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday.
The marathon continues the following Saturday when they head to the Orlando Amstel Arena for the second leg of this semi-final tie.
The defending champions will arrive in Polokwane as favourites, but Babina Noko have proven in the past that they can be a stubborn opponent on their own turf.
However, without their regular wide defenders to provide balance and cover, Sekhukhune will need to be tactically perfect to avoid leaving themselves with too much to do in the second leg.
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