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MAJOR blow for Arsenal! Ben White to miss Champions League final due to injury as England World Cup dreams also hang by a thread
Selection crisis for Arteta
According to SunSport, White has been ruled out of the Champions League final after suffering a suspected MCL injury. The 28-year-old left the London Stadium in a knee brace following a first-half collision with West Ham's Crysencio Summerville on Sunday. His absence potentially leaves Mikel Arteta without a specialist senior right-back for the showdown in Budapest, as Jurrien Timber remains sidelined with a persistent ankle issue that has kept him out since mid-March.
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Arteta’s tactical dilemma
While the club awaits final scan results, the loss of White’s versatility has forced Arsenal to consider emergency solutions for the final weeks of the campaign. Arteta briefly trialled Declan Rice at full-back on Sunday, though summer signing Cristhian Mosquera is the most natural alternative to fill the void. The injury is particularly cruel for White, who had overcome previous knee problems to play 30 times this season, establishing himself as a vital cog in Arsenal's pursuit of a double.
Tuchel's World Cup headache
Beyond the domestic fallout, White’s injury puts his international future in jeopardy just as he had successfully reintegrated into the England setup. After his abrupt 2022 World Cup departure, the defender made a scoring return under Thomas Tuchel in a March friendly against Uruguay before featuring against Japan. With England’s 2026 World Cup opener against Croatia scheduled for June 17 at the AT&T Stadium, Tuchel may now be forced to plan without one of his most in-form defensive options.
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Race for fitness
England are drawn in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama, but White's participation in the United States now hangs by a thread as he begins his rehabilitation. For Arsenal, the focus shifts to Budapest on May 30, where they must find a way to stop PSG’s potent attack without their first-choice right-back. If Mosquera or a makeshift replacement cannot fill the void effectively, the Gunners' hopes of a maiden Champions League trophy could be severely compromised against the defending champions.